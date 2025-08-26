Suffering from migraines? Here's how to identify triggers, find relief

If you’ve ever experienced a pounding headache, blurred vision and the overwhelming urge to retreat into a dark, quiet room, you’ll know that migraines are far more than just an ordinary headache. They are a complex neurological condition that can disrupt daily routines, affect work and social life, and leave sufferers completely debilitated for hours or even days at times.

Migraines impact approximately one in seven individuals worldwide, making them one of the most common neurological disorders we see in clinical practice,” said Dr Arabinda Mukherjee, neurologist at the Calcutta Medical Research Institute. They not only cause severe physical discomfort but also carry a significant emotional and social burden for patients and their families.

What makes a migraine different Unlike regular headaches, migraines often cause throbbing, one-sided pain that can last for hours or even days. Many people also deal with nausea, vomiting, and sensitivity to light or sound during a migraine attack. "Migraine is a neurologic disorder with periodic, moderate to severe headaches that are often accompanied by nausea, vomiting, and sensitivity to light or noise. A migraine headache is not like a usual tension-type headache; it typically is like pulsating, one-sided pain and can last from 4 to 72 hours. Migraines are characterised by unusual brain function, disturbed neurotransmitters like serotonin, and activation of the trigeminovascular system that makes them different from stress or dehydration headaches," said Dr Girishkumar Soni, who works with the Department of Neurology at Lilavati Hospital Mumbai.

Most commonly occuring types of migraines : Migraine without aura – most frequent one with throbbing pain but no sensory warning.

– most frequent one with throbbing pain but no sensory warning. Migraine with aura – with visual, tingling, or speech disturbance.

– with visual, tingling, or speech disturbance. Chronic migraine – exceeding 15 days per month.

– exceeding 15 days per month. Hemiplegic migraine – rare, with fleeting weakness on one side of the body, typically simulating stroke.

– rare, with fleeting weakness on one side of the body, typically simulating stroke. Vestibular migraine – with vertigo, imbalance, and dizziness.

– with vertigo, imbalance, and dizziness. Menstrual migraines - linked to hormonal changes Common triggers Dr Mukherjee shared some common triggers for migraine- Stress

Poor sleep

Dehydration

Skipping meals

Certain foods (aged cheese, processed meats, alcohol)

Weather changes

Hormonal changes Experts suggest that keeping a headache diary is the best way to track and identify personal triggers.

Who is most at risk? Dr Soni told Business Standard that migraines affect approximately 12–15 per cent of the global population. "They are common in women, especially between 20 and 40 years, due to hormonal influences like estrogen changes. Genetics also plays a very crucial role, and individuals with a high family history of migraine are at risk. Young adults and white-collar workers more often report higher prevalence due to stress, abnormal sleeping patterns, and food as causative agents," he said. The 'McMigraine' trend The 'McMigraine' meal went viral on social media with people sharing that a combination of coke and fries helped ease their migraine attacks. While the caffeine and carbohydrates may sound plausible, there is no scientific evidence to support the claim.

"There is little scientific evidence available to corroborate this so-called 'McMigraine' trick. Caffeine in Coke could temporarily alleviate the symptoms by constricting dilated blood vessels, while salt and carbs may alter hydration and blood sugar levels. But the added sugar and unsaturated fats are not a good option for the long term," said Dr Soni. "Safer alternatives are green tea or black coffee to provide a real caffeine boost, paired with a light balanced snack like a banana or whole-grain crackers that have glucose without much fat or sodium. Hydration and electrolyte balance generally better manage early migraine attacks," he added.

Treatment and prevention "For acute attack relief, triptans (sumatriptan, rizatriptan), anti-nausea drugs, and NSAIDs work if taken in a timely manner. Preventive medications among chronic sufferers are beta-blockers (propranolol), antiepileptics (topiramate, valproate), tricyclic antidepressants, and newer CGRP monoclonal antibodies. Non-pharmacological interventions such as biofeedback, relaxation training, and transcranial magnetic stimulation have proved useful as well," shared Dr Soni. Dr Mukherjee added, "Drinking water with electrolytes, black coffee or tea (in moderation), and magnesium-rich snacks like bananas, nuts, or dark chocolate may help. Resting in a dark, quiet room and applying a cold compress to the head are also effective."

Impact of lifestyle Dr Soni shared that regular sleeping habits, adequate hydration, moderate exercise, and regular meals at regular times significantly reduce the attacks. "Avoidance of foods known to cause attacks, limiting the intake of caffeine, and learning to manage stress through yoga or meditation may also prove useful. Proper weight management is also a factor since obesity has been associated with chronic migraine development," he added. When to seek medical advice "Medical evaluation is warranted if headaches are recurring (more than four per month), very severe, or are associated with neurological symptoms such as change in vision, speech difficulty, weakness, or confusion. Acute onset, "worst-ever" headaches should be evaluated promptly to exclude stroke or other serious illness. Manipulation of internet deceptions without professional advice can cause delay in best care and risk for complications," explained Dr Soni.