Music and the mind: Boosting memory, focus, and lifelong brain function

Think of the last time a familiar song lifted your mood, calmed your nerves, or brought back a vivid memory. For many, a favourite tune has eased exam stress, helped focus during long work hours, or even sparked forgotten memories in older relatives. Beyond entertainment, music taps directly into the brain, supporting memory, focus, and even recovery from conditions like dementia or stroke. Scientists and therapists are now uncovering just how deeply sound and rhythm shape mental well-being.

How does music affect brain health?

Listening to music works a lot like reading — the brain joins smaller pieces to make sense of the whole. It also boosts blood flow to the areas that handle emotions and memory, making you feel nostalgic. Those chills you get from a moving song? That’s dopamine, the feel-good chemical that lifts your mood and even helps with pain.

Neurologically, music stimulates both the left and right hemispheres, improving connectivity and communication between them. "Music engages many areas of the brain simultaneously—the auditory cortex, limbic system, cerebellum, and prefrontal cortex all respond when it is played. The simultaneous stimulation of these brain areas strengthens memory pathways while improving attention and concentration," explained Dr Sabyasachi Mitra, psychiatrist at the Calcutta Medical Research Institute (CMRI). "Because music stimulates emotions, it invokes parts of the brain called the hippocampus and amygdala that relate to memory formation and recall. In addition, music enhances neuroplasticity, the brain’s ability to create new connections," Dr Mitra added.

According to him, in children and adolescents, music training can enhance memory, concentration, and even math skills. In older adults, especially those with dementia or Alzheimer’s disease, familiar melodies can trigger autobiographical memory and enhance life quality, he added. Music that is therapy to brain Not all music has the same effect. Calming classical tunes, instrumental tracks, and even your favourite songs can activate memory recall and increase focus. Upbeat rhythms may lift your mood, while softer melodies help with relaxation. "Instrumental music, like classical pieces, slow tempos, or even natural sounds such as rainfall and ocean waves, tends to be most effective. Lyrics can sometimes distract from memory processing, while gentle background tones help the brain relax, release tension, and improve focus," Dr Mitra told Business Standard.

He further explained, "Binaural beats in the alpha and theta ranges are being studied for their potential to aid relaxation and memory. However, very loud music or long hours of headphone use can harm hearing and affect concentration. Prolonged exposure to noise above 90 decibels can be especially damaging to the brain and ears." Music therapy Music therapy is increasingly used in healthcare to ease stress and anxiety. Soft rhythms and guided music sessions can lower heart rate, relax muscles, and improve mood, making it a natural tool for emotional well-being. "Calming music lowers cortisol levels, relaxes the nervous system, and improves emotional resilience. That’s why music therapy is used widely for stress, anxiety, and even depression," said Dr Mitra.

He explained that for people with Alzheimer’s, dementia, or recovering from a stroke, music therapy can be life-changing. Familiar songs may trigger memories in those with memory loss, while rhythmic music can support stroke rehabilitation by aiding speech and motor coordination. Playing an instrument: A workout for the brain Learning to play a musical instrument is more than just a creative hobby, it gives the brain a workout, enhancing memory, focus, and coordination. "Playing an instrument engages multiple brain regions, strengthens neuroplasticity, and improves attention, executive function, and problem-solving skills. It’s like a full workout for the brain," said Dr Mitra.