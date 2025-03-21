Mounjaro can be a Rs 500 crore opportunity for Eli Lilly, say analysts

Analysts feel the launch of Eli Lilly’s diabetes and obesity management drug Mounjaro could be a significant opportunity for the company, even if a few thousand patients are put on this therapy. Doctors warn that the drug is not for all diabetics and needs to be used with caution.

Lilly launched the drug in a single-dose vial following the marketing authorisation from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO). It has been priced at Rs 3,500 for a 2.5 mg vial and Rs 4,375 for a 5 mg vial.

Hrishikesh Salgaonkar, consultant – bariatric and laparoscopic surgery, Fortis Hospital Mulund, explained the usual dosage pattern. "It is started with a dose of 2.5 mg once a week (injection form) and gradually increased every four weeks if tolerated (maximum 15 mg once a week) well by the patient," he said.

Speaking to Business Standard, Vishal Manchanda, analyst at Systematix, said that the prices of therapy can go up to Rs 40,000 a month if the highest dose, that is 15 milligram (mg) a week, is administered to a patient. At this rate, the cost of therapy roughly works out to Rs 4.8 lakh a year. Manchanda also highlighted that Lilly has supply constraints and has kept the price high. “This will help them maximise value opportunity. While it is not in the shortage list now in the US, supplies may still be tight. Even if they get 10,000 patients, it is still a Rs 500 crore opportunity,” he said.

The drug is not advised for all diabetic patients as such. Salgaonkar said that the drug is used for patients when diabetes is not satisfactorily controlled. "It can also be used along with diet and exercise to help lose weight if body mass index (BMI) is 30 kg/m² or more, or BMI between 27 to 30 kg/m² with weight-related health issues, e.g. diabetes, raised blood pressure or obstructive sleep apnoea (OSA)," he said. Shashank Jha, bariatric surgeon at Hinduja Healthcare, Khar and Leelavati Hospital, and past president and trustee of the Obesity Surgery Society of India (OSSI), said that these medications are started with a low dose, with titration to a higher dose based on tolerability and effect.

“2.5 mg dosage is used once a week for the first month, followed by 5 mg once a week for the second month, 7.5 mg once a week for the third month, and then 10 mg once a week for the fourth month,” Shehla Shaikh, consultant endocrinologist at Mumbai’s Saifee Hospital, said. Jha added that effects of the drug are generally checked for a period of two to four weeks, and if the patient does not have significant side effects and the medicine’s effect is less, only then the dose can be increased. Shaikh added that the average weight reduction is 19.5 per cent and 20.9 per cent with 10 mg and 15 mg dosage per week, respectively. “A body weight reduction of 5 per cent or more is considered clinically the threshold for a meaningful improvement in metabolic health,” she said.

Experts feel that the reason why the dose is escalated slowly is to reduce the risk of gastrointestinal adverse events. “The drug not only causes weight reduction but there are also improvements with respect to cardiovascular and metabolic risk factors like waist circumference, blood pressure and insulin levels,” Shaikh said. Doctors, however, also caution that the drug can have side effects, such as gastrointestinal discomfort, nausea, constipation, diarrhoea and dehydration. Jha stated that these drugs can also give rise to some paralysis of the stomach, meaning lesser movement of the stomach and slow gastric emptying, leading to acid reflux, foul burps and abdominal discomfort. “Gallstone disease can happen after any such medication. Similarly, those with any eyesight problems should consult an ophthalmologist before starting these medications,” he added.