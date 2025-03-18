Human Coronavirus HKU1 detected in India What it is and why it matters

In Kolkata, West Bengal, a 49-year-old lady contracted the human coronavirus HKU1. The hospital claims that the patient was admitted after a 15-day period of a persistent fever. The patient has no travel history for the previous 30 days. As of now, the woman from Garia in South Kolkata is stable and undergoing treatment.

According to experts, the virus has been around for at least 20 years and is unlikely to spread widely. The treating physician of RN Tagore hospital of Kolkata, Dr. Arindam Biswas stated, “Initially, secondary pneumonia was detected. She had been experiencing high fever for the last 15 days”.

“There is no travel history for the patient. This is not related to SARS-CoV-2, but it is another strain of coronavirus, HKU-1. We have administered a high dose of antibiotics, and she is recovering well. She is expected to be released on Tuesday”, they further added.

What is human coronavirus HKUI?

According to experts, Betacoronavirus hongkonense, another name for the human coronavirus HKU1, is a coronavirus species that can infect both humans and animals. They claim that there are numerous varieties of human coronavirus, including NL63, OC43, HKU1, and 229E.

Common colds and other mild to moderate upper-respiratory tract infections are typically caused by these variants. It is important to remember that this variant differs from COVID-19. COVID-19 should not be confused with the common human coronavirus. Interestingly, the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes COVID-19, is more severe than this most recent form.

How is HKUI different from Covid-19?

Covid-19 is different from common human coronaviruses, including NL63, OC43, HKU1, and 229E. Covid-19 has affected the lives of millions of people, impacted the economies of various countries and disturbed the entire health systems. However, HKU1 is typically a milder form of respiratory illness in contrast to the Covid-19 and might not cause a pandemic, as per the reports.

Dr Suranjit Chatterjee, senior consultant, internal medicine, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, New Delhi, stated to The Indian Express that coronaviruses are of various types, and COVID-19 was a novel virus that caused the worldwide pandemic, impacted the world widely. HKU1 is not a new virus, unlike COVID, and people are exposed to it at some point in their lives. This exposure is temporary. He further stated, “So there is no need to panic over it".

What are the symptoms of HKU1?

Symptoms of HKU1 are often minor. However, human coronavirus can occasionally cause pneumonia and bronchiolitis, particularly if treatment is not received. As per the CDC and NIH, symptoms of HKU1 include:

• Runny nose

• Fever

• Sore throat

• Coughing

• Wheezing

• Headache.

HKU1 in India: Transmission

The virus spreads like other coronaviruses. Respiratory droplets are dispersed into the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes, and contaminated surfaces are touched before the sick person's face, mouth, or nose.

The severity should be carefully considered by vulnerable groups, including the elderly, children, pregnant women, those with co-morbidities, and those with immune-compromised illnesses.

How to stay safe from human coronaviruses?

Human coronaviruses do not have a vaccine or particular treatment. The majority of sick people recover on their own. However, if your symptoms worsen or you do not feel better in a few days, it is advised to consult your doctor. Human coronavirus HKU1 (Hong Kong University) was first found in the year 2004.