Nadda chairs health ministry meeting, aims to expand Ayushman Bharat cover

According to data available on the National Health Authority dashboard, the scheme has, so far, covered over 345 million citizens who received free health insurance of Rs 5 lakh for hospitalisation

Sanket Koul New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2024 | 8:26 PM IST
Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda on Friday chaired a high-level meeting with senior officials on attaining targeted goals such as the expansion of coverage under Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) and lowering the incidence of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) as part of the government's 100-day agenda.

Taking stock of the Ministry's functioning, the health minister directed officials to emphasise the quality of health facilities and health systems.

Nadda stressed the expansion of health assurance coverage under AB-PMJAY, which was also promised in the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) manifesto.
“We will expand the Ayushman Bharat Yojana to cover senior citizens (above 70 years) and provide them access to free and quality healthcare. We will expand the network of Garima Grahas to cater to the needs of transgender individuals. We will issue identity cards to ensure their recognition nationwide. Furthermore, all eligible transgender individuals will be covered under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana,” the party had said in its manifesto.

According to data available on the National Health Authority (NHA) dashboard, the scheme has, so far, covered over 345 million citizens who received free health insurance of Rs 5 lakh for hospitalisation.

The move to expand the health insurance scheme’s coverage comes at a time when several hospitals have complained of delays in reimbursement related to the procedures performed under the scheme.

The health ministry had formed a 16-member committee in March this year to look into the implementation of the scheme and oversee progress in beneficiary identification, hospitalisation and modes of implementation. 

According to sources, the ministry’s 100-day agenda includes the launch of the National Health Claims Exchange (NHCX) to ensure faster processing of health insurance claims, a special drive against tobacco use among youth, and the deployment of the U-WIN portal to maintain an electronic registry of all immunisations.

While the launch of NHCX is in the works for some time now, U-Win is at present being run on a pilot mode in two districts of each state and union territory. 

The minister also expressed his concern about the growing incidence of NCDs and the importance of creating awareness regarding healthy diet and lifestyle with the help of targeted campaigns towards the youth for tobacco control.

He asked officials to leverage technology in programmes like immunisation and health emergency response management.

Topics :Jagat Prakash NaddaAyushman Bharat

First Published: Jun 14 2024 | 8:18 PM IST

