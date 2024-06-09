Ayushman Bharat key agenda for health, pharma as new govt to take oath

Expansion of Ayushman Bharat and implementation of revised Schedule M (related to quality drug production) and the pharma marketing code may be at the top of the agenda for the health ministry and the Department of Pharmaceuticals (DoP) as the new government takes oath.

The Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), the flagship health care insurance scheme of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government, is set to receive a concerted push from the health ministry under the new government.

Sources indicate that the scheme, touted as the largest health protection programme in the world, may see an expansion of coverage. The BJP, in its manifesto, had stated that if elected back, the party would expand the scheme to cover senior citizens and transgender individuals.



“We will expand the Ayushman Bharat Yojana to cover senior citizens and provide them access to free and quality healthcare…We will expand the network of Garima Grahas to cater to the needs of transgender individuals. We will issue identity cards to ensure their recognition nationwide. Furthermore, all eligible transgender individuals will be covered under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana,” the party stated in its manifesto.

According to data available on the National Health Authority (NHA) dashboard, the scheme has covered over 345 million citizens who received free health insurance of Rs 5 lakh for hospitalisation to date.

Industry sources said the Centre was considering a proposal to increase coverage under the Ayushman Bharat scheme to Rs 10 lakh from the current Rs 5 lakh.



Hospitals have complained of delays in reimbursement related to the scheme. Ironing out these issues as well as securing more funding for the scheme could emerge as major challenges.

The ministry also formed a 16-member committee in March this year to look into the implementation of the scheme and oversee progress in terms of beneficiary identification, hospitalisation, and modes of implementation.

According to sources, implementation of the revised Schedule M, which includes good manufacturing practices guidelines to ensure the manufacturing of quality drugs, is a top priority for the Department of Pharmaceuticals, which comes under the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers.



Some of the major changes introduced in the revised Schedule M include the introduction of a pharmaceutical quality system (PQS), quality risk management (QRM), product quality review (PQR), qualification and validation of equipment, and a computerised storage system for all drug products.

Sources indicate that the DoP will also work on the Revised Pharmaceuticals Technology Upgradation Assistance Scheme (RPTUAS), aiming to offer financial support to drug manufacturers for upgrading their technological capabilities and aligning with global standards.

Another high-priority policy is the proper implementation of the Uniform Code for Pharmaceutical Marketing Practices (UCPMP) 2024, which aims to curb the unethical marketing of drugs and ban medical representatives from using inducements to access healthcare professionals.