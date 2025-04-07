Narayana launches 'Aarogyam' to offer quick health checks for youth

Narayana Health has launched a preventive screening programme named Aarogyam at the IT corridor of Bengaluru to enable professionals to undergo a quick health check-up. Devi Shetty, chairman of Narayana Health, acknowledged the challenges faced by young and busy professionals in going to a hospital for preventive screening.

“If you ask any corporate entity, despite all the health benefits they provide, not many employees go for a check-up. The number is usually below 30 per cent. The hospital experience is frequently unpleasant, including at my hospital chain. What we are developing here is something no hospital currently offers. Most importantly, it doesn’t take the whole day. It’s a pilot for now, and over the next year, we’ll learn whether people are willing to come in for regular check-ups,” said Shetty.

The wellness initiative offers a streamlined 90-minute health check-up powered by advanced diagnostic tools, along with four customisable wellness packages: Vital, Prima, Enhanced and Comprehensive.

“Aarogyam redefines preventive care by merging clinical excellence with accessibility. Healthy individuals with fast-paced lifestyles need to prioritise preventive health screenings. Our goal is to shift healthcare from reactive treatment to proactive wellness, ensuring that early intervention becomes a lifestyle norm,” added Shetty.

The Aarogyam centre is equipped with advanced diagnostic technology, including an AI-enabled cardiac CT scanner for detailed heart assessments. It also features DEXA scans for bone density analysis to help detect osteoporosis risk, and advanced 3D mammography for high-resolution breast cancer screening.

Commenting on the health challenges faced by young professionals, Shetty highlighted, “The biggest issue today is the alarming rise in sudden cardiac events. There is much blame placed on lifestyle, lack of exercise and even COVID-19. Frankly, that is all noise. The reality is that most of these deaths could have been prevented if they had undergone the kind of advanced screening even ten years ago. The underlying heart condition would have been identified.”