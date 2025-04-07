Good health key to thriving society: PM Modi's message on World Health Day

In his message on the World Health Day on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised the importance of health and well-being while stating that health was the ultimate fortune (Aarogyam Paramam Bhagyam).

Taking to social media platform X, Prime Minister Modi expressed his commitment to building a healthier world and said the central government would continue to focus on health care and invest in various aspects of people’s well-being.

“On World Health Day, let us reaffirm our commitment to building a healthier world. Our Government will keep focusing on healthcare and invest in different aspects of people’s well-being. Good health is the foundation of every thriving society!” PM Modi posted on X.

ALSO READ: 'Symptom-free isn't disease-free': Apollo report reveals hidden epidemic He raised the issue of obesity and urged people to reduce their consumption of cooking oil by 10 per cent. He mentioned that obesity had become a significant health threat and referred to a recent report which predicted that by 2050 over 440 million Indians would suffer from obesity.

World Health Day 2025 is being observed with the WHO theme ‘Healthy Beginnings, Hopeful Futures’. With this, India has reaffirmed its commitment to inclusive health care through key initiatives like Ayushman Bharat and the National Health Mission (NHM).

According to an official release, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has taken significant steps in improving public health outcomes. NHM has played a central role in expanding digital health care access, enhancing maternal and child health, and strengthening public health infrastructure. Programmes like eSanjeevani and the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission have bridged gaps in accessibility, reflecting the government’s long-term vision of quality health care for all.

World Health Day: Brief history

World Health Day is observed every year on April 7 to mark the anniversary of the founding of the World Health Organization (WHO) in 1948. First celebrated in 1950, it unites governments, institutions, and communities in addressing health concerns. The day aims to raise awareness about global health issues and promote actions that improve public health and well-being.

Each year, World Health Day focuses on a specific theme that highlights a priority area of concern for the WHO. These themes have ranged from universal health coverage, mental health, and climate change to food safety and the role of nurses and midwives. The selected theme often reflects ongoing or emerging global health challenges.