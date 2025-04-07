Home / Health / Good health key to thriving society: PM Modi's message on World Health Day

Good health key to thriving society: PM Modi's message on World Health Day

PM Modi expresses his commitment to a healthier world, mentioning the government will keep prioritising health care and investing in various aspects of people's well-being

Modi, Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his commitment to building a healthier world (Photo: PTI)
Apexa Rai New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2025 | 11:03 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
In his message on the World Health Day on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised the importance of health and well-being while stating that health was the ultimate fortune (Aarogyam Paramam Bhagyam).
 
Taking to social media platform X, Prime Minister Modi expressed his commitment to building a healthier world and said the central government would continue to focus on health care and invest in various aspects of people’s well-being.
 
“On World Health Day, let us reaffirm our commitment to building a healthier world. Our Government will keep focusing on healthcare and invest in different aspects of people’s well-being. Good health is the foundation of every thriving society!” PM Modi posted on X.
He raised the issue of obesity and urged people to reduce their consumption of cooking oil by 10 per cent. He mentioned that obesity had become a significant health threat and referred to a recent report which predicted that by 2050 over 440 million Indians would suffer from obesity. 

Also Read

RBI MPC meet begins April 7; rate cut of 25 bps likely amid soft inflation

Kunal Kamra moves Bombay HC to quash FIR over remarks against Shinde

IMD issues heatwave alerts as temperature set to touch 42 degrees Celsius

'Sometimes medicine is needed to fix something': Trump on tariffs backlash

Delhi AQI worsens to 'poor', IMD issues heatwave alert as mercury rises

World Health Day 2025: Focus on digital access

World Health Day 2025 is being observed with the WHO theme ‘Healthy Beginnings, Hopeful Futures’. With this, India has reaffirmed its commitment to inclusive health care through key initiatives like Ayushman Bharat and the National Health Mission (NHM).
 
According to an official release, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has taken significant steps in improving public health outcomes. NHM has played a central role in expanding digital health care access, enhancing maternal and child health, and strengthening public health infrastructure. Programmes like eSanjeevani and the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission have bridged gaps in accessibility, reflecting the government’s long-term vision of quality health care for all.

World Health Day: Brief history

World Health Day is observed every year on April 7 to mark the anniversary of the founding of the World Health Organization (WHO) in 1948. First celebrated in 1950, it unites governments, institutions, and communities in addressing health concerns. The day aims to raise awareness about global health issues and promote actions that improve public health and well-being.
 
Each year, World Health Day focuses on a specific theme that highlights a priority area of concern for the WHO. These themes have ranged from universal health coverage, mental health, and climate change to food safety and the role of nurses and midwives. The selected theme often reflects ongoing or emerging global health challenges.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Packaged food horror stories from India: Rodents in syrup, frogs in wafers

'Symptom-free isn't disease-free': Apollo report reveals hidden epidemic

Premium

India should expedite efforts to become full ICH member: ISCR president

Govt plans to train frontline workers ahead of HPV vaccine rollout

Damage to brain's self-control region may fuel political passions: Study

Topics :Narendra ModiBS Web ReportshealthHealthcare in IndiaHealth MinistryNational Health Mission

First Published: Apr 07 2025 | 10:58 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story