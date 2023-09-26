New national medical commission tag no game changer for medical fraternity

The 10-year recognition accorded to the National Medical Commission (NMC) by a global body last week has created an opportunity for a greater number of Indian graduates to practise medicine overseas, without promising any radical changes on the ground.

The NMC attained the World Federation for Medical Education (WFME) status, a recognition that opens the doors for Indian medical colleges. It allows graduates from medical colleges in India to apply for the Educational Commission for Foreign Medical Graduates (ECFMG), which assesses international candidates for entry into a residency programme or in the US or practise in that country. For medical licences, students have to take the United States Medical Licensing Examination (USMLE).

In the absence of the new recognition to NMC, Indians students may have found it difficult to appear for the USMLE if their colleges were not WFME-accredited.

Zainab Shakir, a medical student from Mumbai’s Sion Hospital, said “nothing would change per se” because of the new developments. “Medical students from India can continue to take registration exams such as PLAB (Professional and Linguistic Assessments Board, in the UK) and USMLE as earlier. There was a fear that students won’t be able to apply for USMLE anymore. But now we can continue to do so.”

Harish Pathak, MBBS, MD in forensic medicine, and academic dean at KEM Hospital, Pune, emphasised the need to critically examine the latest notification and dispel misconceptions. He explained, “It’s not that medical students can go abroad and practise directly. Earlier, we had an understanding that students from India can appear for ECFMG and, if they clear, they can practise. This understanding had been in place, but for a restricted number of recognised medical colleges.”

The WFME recognition process comes with a fee of Rs 49,85,142 (approximately $60,000) per medical college. This fee covers the expenses of the site visit team, including their travel and accommodation. This recognition will apply to all medical colleges under the NMC umbrella.

Pathak clarified that colleges recognised by the NMC do not have to pay the WFME recognition process fee. “The newer regulation that NMC has signed will allow students from all the medical colleges in India to appear and qualify for those exams.”

The fundamental process of postgraduate training and practice in countries that require WFME recognition remains largely unchanged. Students will still need to meet the rigorous criteria set by certifying bodies such as ECFMG and USMLE as the core requirements for international medical careers remain consistent with previous regulations.

The recognition obtained by NMC ensures that all 706 existing medical colleges in India will now hold WFME accreditation. Any medical colleges established over the next decade will automatically acquire the accreditation.

It holds significance for medical graduates aspiring for postgraduate training and practice in countries such as the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, which require WFME recognition.