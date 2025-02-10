NPPA sets prices for 42 drugs, revises ceiling for 2 formulations

The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) has announced the fixation of retail prices for 42 scheduled drug formulations. The decision to revise the prices of these formulations was taken during the authority’s 129th meeting last month.

Prices have been fixed for drugs and formulations meant for diabetes, hypertension, heart issues, bacterial infections, allergies, and multivitamins, according to a notification from the Department of Pharmaceuticals and the NPPA.

The body has also revised the ceiling price for two formulations: a 250 mg tablet of azithromycin and a fixed drug combination (FDC) of amoxicillin and clavulanic acid.

The revision and fixation of retail and ceiling prices is a routine exercise undertaken by the NPPA. The drug pricing regulator is vested with the responsibility of fixing and revising the prices of pharmaceutical products, enforcing the provisions of the Drug Price Control Order (DPCO), and monitoring the prices of both controlled and decontrolled drugs.