AstraZeneca's cancer drug tops list of new brands launched in 2024

With rising incidences of cancer among Indians, AstraZeneca India’s breast cancer drug Enhertu (trastuzumab deruxtecan) emerged as the highest-selling new drug in the domestic market over the past twelve months. According to IQVIA data as of MAT December 2024, the drug recorded sales of Rs 57.9 crore. MAT refers to moving annual turnover, or the turnover for the last twelve months. IQVIA reported that AstraZeneca had the highest sales (among new introductions) of Rs 57.9 crore from a single brand, Enhertu, followed by Sun Pharmaceutical Industries with sales of Rs 49.9 crore from 18 new brands, and Dr Reddy’s Laboratories ranked third with Rs 44.9 crore from 51 new brands.

AstraZeneca did not respond to an email seeking information on future plans regarding competitive pricing. Enhertu currently costs around Rs 1.6 lakh per 100 mg injection, according to online pharmacy websites.

The Indian market saw 3,151 new brands launched in the past twelve months (calendar year 2024), generating total revenue of Rs 1,096.9 crore. Together, these new launches contributed 0.5 per cent to the Indian pharmaceutical market (IPM) and 6.8 per cent to IPM growth for MAT December 2024.

The IPM turnover is around Rs 2.2–2.3 lakh crore and is growing at approximately 8 per cent.

“New brand launches have been driving IPM growth,” said a pharmaceutical industry veteran who previously headed the Indian arm of a multinational corporation. “If you see, new introductions have consistently contributed around 2.5–3 per cent of the overall growth of the IPM for the past several quarters. Price growth, however, has been the biggest contributor to growth, while volumes have largely remained stagnant.”

Interestingly, five out of the top 20 new introductions in the IPM in 2024 were cancer drugs, indicating the growing burden of cancer among Indians. India has a crude incidence rate of 100.4 cancer cases per 100,000 people. Approximately one in nine people in India is expected to face a cancer diagnosis during their lifetime. An estimated 12.8 per cent increase in cancer incidence is expected by 2025 compared to 2020. According to the National Centre for Disease Informatics and Research (ICMR-NCDIR), the projected cancer burden in India is expected to rise from 26.7 million disability-adjusted life years (DALYs) in 2021 to 29.8 million in 2025.

Dr Anil Heroor, head of department and senior consultant, surgical oncology, Fortis Hospital, Mulund and Kalyan, said, “Cancer incidence is on the rise globally and in India, with over 1.3 million cases reported in the country in 2023 alone. Among these, breast cancer accounts for over 150,000 cases. Notably, around 67 per cent of these patients are between 32 and 59 years old, making the cancer-affected population in India relatively younger compared to Western countries.”

Among non-communicable diseases, cardiovascular diseases contribute the most to the death rate (63.3 per cent), followed by cancer (18.1 per cent).

Around 94 cancer brands were launched in 2024, generating a turnover of Rs 149.8 crore, while 505 vitamin-mineral-nutrient (VMN) brands were launched (Rs 126 crore) and 394 gastrointestinal brands were launched (Rs 166.4 crore).

Unfortunately, the cancer-affected population in India is largely in the productive age group, Heroor said.

“However, many patients are not in the high-income bracket, and insurance penetration remains limited. Additionally, newer breast cancer drugs, particularly those imported, are often expensive, making generic alternatives a critical option,” he said, adding that generic versions of these drugs are highly beneficial, as the survival rate for breast cancer has improved over the decades due to the availability of such therapies.