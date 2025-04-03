China trials test virus-based cancer therapy as alternative to chemo

In a potential breakthrough in cancer treatment, researchers and medical professionals are exploring a new approach known as oncolytic virus therapy.

Scientists say these low-cost, high-impact viruses are showing promise in clinical trials, with around 60 currently underway in China, according to the South China Morning Post.

The New York-based Cancer Research Institute explains that this emerging treatment uses genetically engineered viruses to target and destroy cancer cells while sparing healthy tissue, offering a promising alternative to traditional therapies such as chemotherapy and radiation.

What is oncolytic virus therapy?

Oncolytic virus therapy involves the use of viruses that selectively infect and kill cancer cells. According to the US-based National Cancer Institute, part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), these viruses can be either naturally occurring or genetically modified to enhance their cancer-fighting properties. Once inside a tumour, the virus replicates, causing cancer cells to burst while simultaneously triggering an immune response against the malignancy.

Experts say the therapy’s dual-action mechanism—which includes the direct destruction of tumour cells and stimulation of the body’s immune system—makes it an attractive option for patients with aggressive or treatment-resistant cancers.

How does it work?

The process typically involves injecting the virus directly into the tumour or administering it through the bloodstream. Once inside the cancer cell, the virus replicates until the cell bursts, releasing new viral particles and cancer antigens. The immune system recognises the viral infection and attacks both the virus and the remaining cancer cells, enhancing the body’s natural ability to fight the disease.

Promising developments

Research institutions in China, the US, and other countries are actively developing oncolytic viruses with enhanced specificity, stronger immune responses, and combination therapies that integrate them with immunotherapy, checkpoint inhibitors, and personalised cancer vaccines.

While the therapy is still in its early stages, several clinical trials have demonstrated significant potential. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has already approved Talimogene laherparepvec (T-VEC), a modified herpes simplex virus, for the treatment of skin cancer.

One of the key advantages of oncolytic virus therapy is its precision in targeting cancer cells, which reduces the toxic side effects commonly associated with chemotherapy and radiation. Additionally, studies suggest it may provide long-lasting immunity against cancer recurrence.

However, media reports highlight certain challenges. For instance, the body’s immune system may eliminate the virus before it reaches the tumour, limiting its effectiveness. Scientists are working to address this by modifying viruses to evade early detection by the immune system.