Measles outbreak: WHO issues travel warning amid rising cases in the US

As of March 27, there have been 483 confirmed cases of measles in the US, along with two deaths. Three significant outbreaks have been reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in 2025, and 93% of the affected individuals can be linked to the outbreaks. The World Health Organization (WHO) has issued a travel warning with increasing cases of the measles outbreak.

Before traveling to the United States, passengers are advised by the health service to make sure their vaccines are current. International travelers, especially those who want to visit the US, are recommended by WHO to "check and renew their immunization status against measles before departure."

What is Measles?

A virus that spreads through the air, measles is extremely contagious. When an infected individual coughs, sneezes, or breathes, it spreads quickly. Serious illness, complications, and even death may result from it. Although anyone might be afflicted, children are more frequently affected.

What are the symptoms of measles?

High fever, runny nose, red eyes, cough, and white spots in the mouth are all signs of measles. Ten to fourteen days after exposure, a rash appears. Even though the majority of them recover in two to three weeks, complications including pneumonia, encephalitis, blindness, or death can occur and pose serious hazards, particularly to those who have not received the vaccination.

Measles outbreak 2025: WHO advisory

WHO mentioned on its website, “Unvaccinated individuals from areas in the United States experiencing measles outbreaks, with knowledge of exposure to measles cases and/or presenting signs and symptoms compatible with measles virus infection, should consult local health authorities before undertaking an international voyage. At present, no additional measures that significantly interfere with international traffic are warranted".

WHO added that in order to respond to imported cases, a supply of the vaccine and related materials must be kept on hand. The agency added, “WHO recommends maintaining a stock of the measles-rubella (MR) and/or MMR vaccine, and syringes/supplies for responding to imported cases. Facilitating access to vaccination services according to the national scheme to incoming and outgoing international travellers, including individuals due to perform activities, domestically or abroad, in areas with ongoing measles outbreaks, displaced populations, indigenous populations, or other vulnerable populations".

Measles outbreak 2025: Areas affected

This year, the measles outbreak has affected 20 jurisdictions in the US like Alaska, Minnesota, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York City, New York State, Ohio, Pennsylvania, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont, and Washington. Texas is the epicenter of the outbreak; as of Friday, March 28, the state has 400 cases, the most of any state.

The CDC emphasized that international travel is the source of measles cases. The CDC said on its website that, “The disease is brought into the United States by unvaccinated people who get infected in other countries". “Typically, 2 out of 3 of these unvaccinated travelers are Americans. They can spread measles to other people who are not protected against measles, which sometimes leads to outbreaks.”

Getting two doses of the measles vaccine is the most effective way to stay protected. Vaccination not only safeguards individuals but also helps prevent future outbreaks.