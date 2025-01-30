Pharmaceutical companies, CDSCO to discuss regulatory matters on Friday

Representatives from several pharmaceutical lobby groups are set to meet officials of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) today, and the Schedule M implementation will be on the agenda, said people privy to the development.

Schedule M, which sets quality standards and good manufacturing practices (GMP) for pharmaceutical companies, was notified by the health ministry in January last year and came into effect on January 1, 2025.

"Each industry body has been asked to send their presentations in advance. Everyone will be given five minutes to present their points," a member of an industry body said, adding that they have been always in favour of the timely implementation of Schedule M for all manufacturers.

According to an industry source representing a lobby group for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), discussions would include matters like the ease of doing business and regulatory guidelines and timelines. After several requests by the SME pharma companies, the ministry on January 4 released a draft notification granting a one-year extension for companies with an annual turnover of less than Rs 250 crore to upgrade their facilities as per the revised Schedule M. These drug units, however, have been asking for a two-year extension. “The main reasons for seeking an extension were the need to arrange finances and more time for implementing the required changes,” said an expert.