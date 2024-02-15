Home / Health / PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate 7 Aiims worth Rs 10,000 crore in 10 days

PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate 7 Aiims worth Rs 10,000 crore in 10 days

"PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of Aiims Rewari on 16 February, while six Aiims will be inaugurated in two tranches," Mansukh Mandaviya said

Photo: Bloomberg
Sanket Koul New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 15 2024 | 7:58 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate seven All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (Aiims) in the coming ten days, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Thursday.

A total cost of around Rs 10,000 crore has been incurred on these seven hospitals, which will also include medical and nursing colleges.

“PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of Aiims Rewari on 16 February, while six Aiims will be inaugurated in two tranches,” Mandaviya said.

To be built at a cost of Rs 1,650 crore, Aiims Rewari will have 720 beds in its hospital complex and another 30 beds for the AYUSH Block. The project will also include a medical college with 100 seats, a nursing college with 60 seats, and accommodation for undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) students.

It will be followed by the inauguration of Aiims Jammu, worth Rs 1,828 crore on 20 February.

The Prime Minister will then inaugurate five Aiims on 25 February, namely Aiims Kalyani (Rs 1,754 crore), Aiims Mangalagiri (Rs 1,618 crore), Aiims Rae Bareli (Rs 1,200 crore), Aiims Rajkot (Rs 1,195 crore), and Aiims Bathinda (Rs 925 crore).

Speaking on the importance of inaugurating seven Aiims in one go, Mandaviya said that people from these seven states and union territories will not have to travel to New Delhi for tertiary care now.

“Each of these hospitals is expected to see an outpatient department (OPD) footfall of more than 10,000 patients per day,” he added.



First Published: Feb 15 2024 | 7:36 PM IST

