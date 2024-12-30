Each cigarette smoked steals 20 mins of life expectancy: UCL study

A new research from University College London (UCL) suggests that each cigarette smoked steals an average of 20 minutes of life. The study, commissioned by the Department for Health and Social Care, however, found that smokers who choose to quit on New Year’s Day could save an entire day of their life by January 8.

This translates to nearly seven hours of life lost for every pack of 20 cigarettes smoked. If smokers decide to quit on January 1, they could regain an entire day of life by January 8, and by mid-February, they could recover a whole week. By the end of the year, quitting smoking could prevent the loss of as much as 50 days of life.

UK phases out sale of tobacco

The study is part of the UK government’s initiatives to create a smoke-free generation by phasing out the sale of tobacco products to anyone born after January 1, 2009.

The research coincides with a Censuswide survey, which found that 53 per cent of smokers are planning to quit as part of their New Year’s resolutions for 2025. Smoking remains the leading preventable cause of death and ill health in the UK, responsible for around 80,000 deaths annually and contributing to one in four cancer deaths in the country.

Jeanelle de Gruchy, England’s deputy chief medical officer, also reinforced the health risks associated with smoking, noting its immediate impact on lung and heart health. “Stopping smoking is one of the best things you can do to improve your current and future health. This new year, start afresh and leave smoking behind,” she said.

Health benefits of quitting smoking

The health benefits of quitting smoking are felt almost immediately, a government release on the study claimed. Within just 72 hours of stopping, breathing becomes easier, and energy levels rise. After 12 weeks, circulation improves, and within a year, the risk of a heart attack is halved compared to that of a smoker, it added.

Sarah Jackson, principal research fellow at UCL’s alcohol and tobacco research group, emphasised the importance of understanding the long-term benefits of quitting. “The sooner a person stops smoking, the longer they live. Quitting at any age substantially improves health, and the benefits start almost immediately.”

Professor Sanjay Agrawal, NHS England’s national specialty advisor for tobacco dependence, spoke about the progress made in reducing smoking rates over the past three decades, noting that treatments like nicotine replacement therapy are helping thousands of people live healthier lives. However, he stressed that smoking remains a significant public health issue, and quitting is one of the best steps people can take for their health.

UK govt crackdown on smoking

The government is also taking steps to protect future generations from the harms of smoking through the Tobacco and Vapes Bill. This includes extending the indoor smoking ban to outdoor spaces such as children’s playgrounds, schools, and hospitals, alongside efforts to regulate the sale and advertising of vapes. Additionally, disposable vapes will be banned from June 2025 under separate environmental legislation.

The government’s focus on prevention, particularly in reducing smoking among children and young people, is expected to ease the pressure on NHS services and help tackle waiting lists.

In October, the Health and Social Care Secretary launched change.nhs.uk to encourage public participation in shaping the 10-Year Health Plan for England, reinforcing the government’s commitment to public health and creating a smoke-free future.