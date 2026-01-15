Can't escape screens? 7 simple tips to reduce your screen time as an adult

From work emails and video calls to endless social media scrolling, screens dominate adult life today. While cutting down screen time completely may be unrealistic, mindful and intentional use can significantly reduce eye strain, sleep problems and mental fatigue.

According to Dr Aniket Mule, Consultant Internal Medicine, KIMS Hospitals, Thane, small, intentional changes can help adults regain control over their screen habits without disrupting daily routines.

1. Start by setting clear limits

One of the simplest steps is awareness. “Use your phone’s Screen Time or Digital Wellbeing feature to set app-wise limits—especially for social media and OTT platforms. Awareness itself reduces mindless scrolling,” Dr Mule explains. Seeing actual usage often nudges people to self-correct.

2. Give your eyes regular breaks Experts strongly recommend the 20-20-20 rule: every 20 minutes, look at something 20 feet away for 20 seconds. This relaxes eye muscles and reduces digital eye strain, especially for those working long hours on laptops. 3. Create no-screen zones "Avoid screens during meals, one hour before bedtime, and immediately after waking up. This helps improve digestion, sleep quality and mental clarity," says Dr Mule. Night-time scrolling, in particular, disrupts the body’s natural sleep rhythm. 4. Replace scrolling with short offline habits Instead of reaching for your phone during breaks, keep simple alternatives ready:

Reading two pages of a book

Gentle stretching

Journalling

Watering plants

A five-minute walk These quick activities offer mental refreshment without adding screen exposure. 5. Silence the digital noise “Constant alerts pull you back to the screen,” says Dr Mule. Turn off non-essential notifications and keep only calls, messages and work-critical alerts active. He also advises switching off notifications completely while relaxing or after work hours to create a clear boundary between screen time and personal time. 6. Use eye-friendly settings Enable night mode or blue light filters, adjust brightness according to room lighting, and avoid using phones in complete darkness. These small adjustments reduce eye strain and discomfort.

7. Be intentional, not habitual Before opening an app, pause and ask - “Why am I opening this?” If there is no clear purpose, close it. Conscious usage naturally brings screen time down. How much screen time is okay for adults? 6–8 hours may be unavoidable due to work and typically sufficient, without adding excessive recreational use

Recreational screen time should ideally stay within 2 hours a day

Regular exposure beyond 10–12 hours increases the risk of headaches, eye strain, sleep issues and posture problems Balance and frequent breaks matter more than obsessing over exact hours, notes Dr Mule.