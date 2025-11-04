Russian teens turn to Molecule, a banned pill with deadly weight-loss risks

A cheap blue pill called Molecule is rapidly gaining popularity among young people in Russia, especially on TikTok, where it is being promoted as a fast way to lose weight.

However, a BBC investigation found that Molecule contains sibutramine, a banned appetite suppressant linked to serious health risks including heart attacks and strokes. Despite its “natural” label, the pill is illegal in many countries and has already led to hospitalisations among teenagers.

What is inside Molecule, the dangerous diet pill?

Molecule first went viral earlier this year on Russian TikTok, showing up in videos promising dramatic weight loss. Captions like “Take Molecule and forget food exists” helped popularise it. Teenagers proudly displayed stacks of blue boxes labelled “Molecule Plus,” documenting their “weight-loss journeys” online.

Soon, many users reported severe side effects. A consumer, Maria, 22, told the BBC she started feeling intense anxiety, dehydration, and total appetite loss after just two weeks. Other TikTok users described insomnia, trembling, and dilated pupils. Multiple school children ended up in hospital. Does Molecule really contain only ‘natural ingredients’? According to the BBC report, while the packaging lists herbal extracts like dandelion root and fennel seed, an investigation by Russian newspaper Izvestiya found it actually contains sibutramine, which is an antidepressant and prescription-only drug known for increasing heart attack and stroke risks. Sibutramine was banned in the US in 2010 and is illegal in the UK, EU, and China.

How is Molecule still being sold in Russia? Sibutramine is legal in Russia only through prescriptions for adults with obesity, yet Molecule is being sold freely online, often at higher doses and without medical supervision. Even after several platforms took down listings, it reappeared under new names like “Atom,” disguised as diet pills or even biscuits and lightbulbs. According to media reports, a 20-day supply of Molecule costs just £6–7 (around ₹700), compared to £40–160 (₹4,000–16,000) for monthly Ozempic shots in Russia. That affordability, combined with social media hype, makes it an easy trap for teens chasing thinness. Is Molecule similar to approved weight-loss drugs like Ozempic or Wegovy? These weight-loss drugs are not similar. While Ozempic and related injections are clinically approved, prescription-based drugs that act on gut hormones to regulate appetite and blood sugar, Molecule pills are unregulated supplements containing a banned chemical. Molecule pills have not undergone safety trials and are sold without prescription.