HPV vaccine isn't just for teens: Why adults should get the shot too

What the guidelines say
Benefit for adults
- Even if you’ve been sexually active, the vaccine can still protect you against HPV strains you haven’t yet encountered.
- It can help reduce the long-term risk of cervical, certain oral or anal cancers.
- India’s growing vaccination awareness and availability of indigenous vaccines make adult immunisation more accessible and affordable.
Limitation for adults
- The vaccine does not treat existing infections or related diseases, it only prevents new infections.
- Most adults may already have been exposed to one or more HPV types so the added benefit is less compared to vaccination before exposure.
- Regular screening through Pap smears or other tests remain vital even after vaccination.
Who should avoid HPV vaccine
- Are pregnant: HPV vaccine is not recommended for use during pregnancy. Women known to be pregnant should delay initiation of the vaccination series until after the pregnancy. If you find out you’re pregnant after a dose, wait till after your pregnancy for the next shot.
- Had an allergic reaction: Tell your doctor if you reacted to a previous HPV shot or are allergic to ingredients like yeast or latex.
- Are unwell: If you have a moderate or severe illness, wait until you’ve recovered before getting vaccinated.
