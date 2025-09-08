Monday, September 08, 2025 | 03:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Semaglutide, used in Ozempic, joins WHO's essential medicines list

Semaglutide, used in Ozempic, joins WHO's essential medicines list

From cancer drugs to diabetes therapies, WHO's new list expands access to modern medicines and boosts the push for global healthcare equity

Semaglutide, weight loss drugs

Semaglutide, widely known for diabetes and weight loss, is now part of WHO’s 2025 Essential Medicines List. (Photo: AdobeStock)

Barkha Mathur New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2025 | 2:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

WHO’s latest Essential Medicines List gives semaglutide, already a buzzword in both medical and lifestyle circles, a spot among must-have drugs—a move expected to influence access and affordability worldwide.
 
Every two years, the World Health Organization (WHO) updates its Model List of Essential Medicines (EML). The just-released 24th edition (2025) highlights global health priorities, from infectious disease control to addressing the twin epidemics of diabetes and obesity.

Why semaglutide matters

First developed as a treatment for type 2 diabetes, semaglutide (sold under brand names like Ozempic and Wegovy) also aids in significant weight reduction, making it one of the most sought-after therapies in recent years. Its inclusion in WHO’s list is expected to put pressure on governments and health systems to make the drug more widely available—and hopefully more affordable.
 
 
For countries like India, where more than 100 million people live with diabetes and obesity is on the rise, the move could be a game-changer.

Beyond semaglutide: What else is new?

The 2025 EML goes far beyond one drug. It:

  • Strengthens antibiotic stewardship through the Access, Watch, and Reserve (AWaRe) classification, promoting rational use and slowing resistance
  • Expands women’s health coverage with more contraceptive options and multiple micronutrient supplements for pregnant women
  • Recognises rare disease treatments, including cystic fibrosis combination therapies and medicines for Ebola and trypanosomiasis
  • Adds modern immunotherapies like adalimumab (and biosimilars) for autoimmune diseases

Cancer, rare diseases, and diabetes drugs added

Some of the newly added medicines include: 
  • Pembrolizumab, atezolizumab, and cemiplimab for certain metastatic cancers, which met WHO’s evidence threshold of extending survival by at least four to six months
  • Trikafta/Kaftrio for cystic fibrosis, a high-cost therapy long criticised for limited access 
  • Rapid-acting insulin analogues for types 1, 2, and gestational diabetes, rounding out WHO’s recommendations for diabetes care

Global access tool since 1977

Launched in 1977 to promote better access to medicines in developing countries, the WHO Model Lists have become a trusted global policy tool. They help shape decisions on which medicines should be prioritised for universal health coverage and public procurement.
 
In its latest update, the WHO Expert Committee reviewed 59 applications, including 31 for new medicines or drug classes. Following the review, 20 new medicines were added to the adult list (EML) and 15 to the children’s list (EMLc), while seven existing drugs received expanded use approvals.
 
With this update, the lists now feature 523 essential medicines for adults and 374 for children, reflecting today’s most urgent public health priorities. 

This content is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.
 

First Published: Sep 08 2025 | 2:40 PM IST

