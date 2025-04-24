Working in AC and facing summer heat? Eight tips to stay fit and energised

With temperatures in North India already exceeding 40 degrees Celsius, for office-goers, a crisp, chilled office floor feels like a sanctuary, an escape from the furnace outside. But the moment one steps out for a chai break or to head home, the heat ambushes them like a wall of fire—unforgiving and unrelenting. This daily dance, from the embrace of air-conditioning to the fury of the sun and back again, may seem routine, even harmless. Yet, this constant tug-of-war between extremes quietly chips away at people’s health in ways seldom noticed—until the body finally begins to protest.

Dr Satish Koul, senior director and unit head, internal medicine, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram, said in a telephonic conversation with Business Standard, “Rapid transitions from air-conditioned indoor environments to hot outdoor conditions can place significant stress on the body’s temperature regulation mechanisms. Your body struggles to adjust its thermoregulation rapidly. This may weaken the immune response, increasing susceptibility to headaches, colds, sore throat, and other infections—even heat exhaustion and sudden fatigue due to the shock to the immune system.”

“Additionally, prolonged exposure to low AC temperatures can lead to joint stiffness or muscle pain, especially in sedentary office environments,” he added. He also said that these temperature shocks not only stress the respiratory system but can also affect the cardiovascular system, especially in people with underlying health conditions.

Also Read: Study estimates 80% length of rivers posing risks from antibiotic pollution Highlighting that AC systems can also spread allergens, bacteria, and viruses—especially if filters are not regularly cleaned—he said, “You should be mindful of regular maintenance of AC systems at your offices. Dirty filters can circulate harmful particles, leading to respiratory issues.”

Common health issues caused by AC and summer heat exposure

Dryness and dehydration

Headaches

Sore throats

Colds from immune shock

Respiratory issues and allergens spread

Worsening of asthma or allergic rhinitis

Muscle stiffness or joint pain from prolonged cold exposure

“People with pre-existing respiratory conditions often notice their symptoms worsening due to this abrupt exposure,” adds Dr Koul.

Top tips to protect your health while working in AC this summer

1. Wear breathable clothes for better temperature control

Also Read

Opt for light, loose-fitting, and breathable fabrics such as cotton. Avoid synthetic materials as they trap heat and sweat, making the transition more uncomfortable. “Carry a light jacket or scarf to balance out the cold indoors—it helps your body adapt better and prevents sudden chills,” says Dr Koul.

2. Use sun protection before stepping outdoors

Use an umbrella, cap, and sunglasses to shield yourself from direct sun exposure. Cover your mouth and nose with a scarf to minimise the shock from hot air.

3. Stay hydrated throughout the workday

Frequent temperature changes can dehydrate the body. Drink water regularly, even before you feel thirsty. Include natural fluids like coconut water, buttermilk, or lemon water to restore electrolyte balance. “Cold air can suppress your thirst. Keep water at your desk and sip throughout the day to stay energised and regulate your body temperature,” said Dr Koul.

4. Set AC temperature to a healthy range (24–26°C)

Also Read: What is Type 5 diabetes? IDF recognises malnutrition-linked condition Maintain the office AC at a moderate temperature, ideally between 24 degrees Celsius and 26 degrees Celsius. This reduces the temperature gap between indoors and outdoors. “Extremely low settings are not only uncomfortable but harmful. Ideally, keep the AC between 24–26 degrees Celsius,” recommends Dr Koul.

5. Eat immunity-boosting foods and stay active

“Include fruits, greens, nuts, and seeds in your diet. Even a short daily walk helps your body stay active and alert.”

6. Don’t ignore early symptoms of discomfort

If you develop a sore throat, headache, fever, or any breathing discomfort after exposure to sudden temperature changes, consult a doctor. Early intervention can prevent complications.

7. Practice deep breathing to ease respiratory strain

“AC air can constrict airways. Simple deep breathing exercises or pranayama can help ease breathing and protect lung health.”

8. Let your body adjust before stepping into the heat

If possible, avoid stepping out immediately after long exposure to cold air. Give your body a few minutes in a non-air-conditioned indoor environment before heading outside. “Don’t rush from your desk to the outdoors. Let your body adjust—turn off the AC a few minutes before stepping out,” said Dr Koul.

“While we can’t avoid the heat, small changes in routine can prevent bigger health issues. It’s about listening to your body and adjusting smartly,” concludes Dr Koul.