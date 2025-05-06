Is plastic killing us? India tops heart deaths from toxic plastic use

You may think plastic is just a packaging problem. But a new study has revealed that plastic items used regularly at home are actually making people in India sick, and in many cases, even killing us.

Published in The Lancet eBioMedicine, the research titled “Phthalate exposure from plastics and cardiovascular disease : Global estimates of attributable mortality and years life lost” has found a significant link between exposure to di-2-ethylhexyl phthalate (DEHP) and heart diseases.

What is DEHP and why is it so harmful to your heart?

The chemical DEHP, used to soften plastics, has been directly linked to inflammation in the heart’s arteries, which increases the risk of heart attacks and strokes over time.

The research, conducted by researchers at NYU Langone Health, has found that phthalates in plastic were linked to over 100,000 deaths in India in 2018 alone. And that's just the tip of the iceberg.

Common household plastics pose silent health dangers

DEHP is prevalent in numerous household items, including food containers, medical equipment, toys, shampoos, and lotions.

Researchers found that plastic isn’t just clogging drains and piling up in landfills, it is leaching harmful chemicals into our food, water, and air, silently damaging our health. These chemicals have been linked to heart disease, diabetes, cancer, and respiratory illnesses.

India tops global deaths from plastic chemical exposure

Researchers analysed urine samples and environmental data from more than 200 countries and territories. Their findings revealed that in 2018, exposure to DEHP, a common plasticiser, was linked to approximately 356,238 deaths from heart disease among individuals aged 55 to 64, representing over 13 per cent of global heart disease fatalities in this age group.

India recorded the highest number of deaths, with an estimated 103,587 fatalities, followed by Indonesia (52,219) and China (33,858).

Why India is especially vulnerable to plastic toxicity

India’s booming plastics industry, high use of DEHP, and weaker regulations have created the perfect storm. Poor waste management means plastic isn’t just polluting the land, it’s entering our food and lungs.

While countries like Canada, Japan, Australia, and the US started limiting DEHP as early as 2008, India and China acted much later. China has since banned many types of plastic waste, and India recently introduced DEHP rules for food packaging, but these changes are still new.

It is because India lacks robust waste management systems. Much of our plastic waste is dumped, burned, or left to degrade into microplastics that enter our bodies through the air we breathe and the food we eat.

"India's relatively low plastic use doesn't protect it due to poor regulation and mismanaged waste," the authors say.

Everyday plastic chemicals linked to chronic health risks

The study identifies several harmful substances commonly found in plastic products:

Phthalates – disrupt hormones and reproductive health

– disrupt hormones and reproductive health Bisphenols (BPA) – linked to obesity, infertility, cancer

– linked to obesity, infertility, cancer PFAS – “forever chemicals” that harm the immune system

– “forever chemicals” that harm the immune system Flame retardants and heavy metals – impair brain development

– impair brain development DEHP-linked deaths carry huge global economic cost

DEHP exposure isn’t just deadly, it’s expensive. The global cost of deaths linked to DEHP is estimated between $510 billion and $3.7 trillion, straining healthcare systems and national economies.

How to reduce plastic exposure at home

You can’t avoid phthalates entirely, but here are steps to reduce exposure:

Avoid microwaving food in plastic containers: Heating plastic can cause phthalates and other harmful chemicals to leach into your food.

Heating plastic can cause phthalates and other harmful chemicals to leach into your food. Use safer food storage materials: Opt for glass, stainless steel, or ceramic containers instead of plastic.

Opt for glass, stainless steel, or ceramic containers instead of plastic. Choose fragrance-free products: Select fragrance-free personal care and cleaning items, as synthetic fragrances often contain phthalates.

Select fragrance-free personal care and cleaning items, as synthetic fragrances often contain phthalates. Avoid air fresheners: Many air fresheners contain phthalates, so it’s best to steer clear of them.

Many air fresheners contain phthalates, so it’s best to steer clear of them. Check plastic recycling codes: Avoid plastics labeled with recycling codes: 3 (PVC), 6 (Polystyrene), 7 (Other/mixed). These are more likely to contain phthalates.

“There’s an urgent need to look at plastic’s full life cycle, not just where it ends up, but how it affects human bodies,” the study concludes.