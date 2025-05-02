Doctors, drugmakers divided over SC's prescribe-only-generics remark

Experts in the medical and pharmaceutical industry appeared divided over the implications of the Supreme Court’s oral remarks asking doctors to prescribe only generic medicines rather than brands. While some hailed the intervention as one that brings transparency, others expressed concerns, calling the demand unfeasible due to uncertainty about the quality of generic drugs.

The observation came during the hearing of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by the Federation of Medical and Sales Representatives Associations of India (FMRAI) and others, regarding money being spent on sales and promotional activities aimed at influencing doctors to increase prescription volumes.

Welcoming the SC’s remarks, Mandeep Singh Basu, Director of Uttar Pradesh-based Jagat Pharma, said that in a healthcare environment where low cost and ethical practice take precedence, generic prescriptions could stand as a strong step towards transparency and a reduction in undue commercial influences on medical professionals.

“Ordaining that generics be prescribed should be a helpful step towards achieving affordability and accountability in India's healthcare system,” he added. The SC’s remarks come two years after the National Medical Commission (NMC) released similar guidelines, which the apex medical body had to retract due to opposition from the doctors’ lobby. The Indian Medical Association (IMA) had then opposed the guidelines over patient safety concerns, questioning quality controls and citing the lack of genuine generics in the market as key hurdles. Currently, only Rajasthan has an executive instruction mandating that registered medical practitioners prescribe only generic medications.

However, several experts have raised concerns over the practicality of such a rule, with questions being raised about public awareness and the availability of generics in the market. Shabnam Sheikh, Legal Associate at Arogya Legal, said that mandating doctors to prescribe only generic drugs may not be the most effective way to protect patient interests, as such a mandate could shift decision-making power from doctors to pharmacists, who could then choose which brand of the generic drug to dispense. “Even with generic prescriptions on paper, it is worth noting that doctors can still influence patients verbally, recommending specific brands during consultations,” she added.

Similarly, experts contend that while generic drugs are as affordable and of the same quality and efficacy as branded drugs, accessibility issues, coupled with affordability expectations and weak health infrastructure, complicate diagnosis and care even more. According to Sheetal Sapale, Vice-President (Commercial) at market research firm Pharmarack, generics contribute around 10 to 15 per cent of the Indian Pharma Market (IPM) in terms of market value. A medical practitioner from a Delhi-based hospital, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that India is a branded generics market, where pharmaceutical companies sell copycat drugs (those that are off-patent) under different brand names.