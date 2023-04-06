Home / Health / World Health Day 2023: All you need to know about this 75th anniversary

World Health Day 2023: All you need to know about this 75th anniversary

The World Health Organization will mark its 75th anniversary on World Health Day on April 7. The theme for World Health Day 2023 is "Health for All"

World Health Day 2023: All you need to know about this 75th anniversary

On April 7 each year, World Health Day is observed to raise awareness of the significance of global health. The World Health Organization (WHO) was established on this day in 1948. World Health Day means to promote solid living and guarantee that everybody approaches quality medical care services.



World Health Day 2023: History
The first World Health Assembly, the WHO's governing body, made the initial proposal for World Health Day in 1948. The Assembly concluded that April 7th would be commended as World Health Day consistently, to stamp the anniversary of the establishment of the WHO.

Since then, World Health Day has been observed with a distinct theme each year. Mental health, vaccination, and food safety are just a few of the aspects of global health that are the focus of each theme.



World Health Day 2023: Importance
World Health Day is a crucial occasion that aims to make people more aware of how important it is to be healthy and happy. The day features the requirement for people, networks, and governments to make a move to guarantee that everybody approaches quality medical care administrations.

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought to light the significance of global health as well as the requirement for robust healthcare systems. World Health Day 2021 focused on addressing health disparities to create a more equitable and healthier world. The next year, it was “our health, our planet”.

Additionally, World Health Day is an occasion to acknowledge the efforts of healthcare professionals who have been at the forefront of the COVID-19 pandemic. Recognizing the dedication and sacrifice of these workers, who risked their own health to care for others, is crucial.



World Health Day 2023: Theme
This year on April 7, World Health Day 2023 will celebrate its 75th anniversary. The current year's health day topic is "Health for All."

