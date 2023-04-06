World Health Day 2023: All you need to know about this 75th anniversary

On April 7 each year, World Health Day is observed to raise awareness of the significance of global health. The World Health Organization (WHO) was established on this day in 1948. World Health Day means to promote solid living and guarantee that everybody approaches quality medical care services.

The first World Health Assembly, the WHO's governing body, made the initial proposal for World Health Day in 1948. The Assembly concluded that April 7th would be commended as World Health Day consistently, to stamp the anniversary of the establishment of the WHO.

Since then, World Health Day has been observed with a distinct theme each year. Mental health, vaccination, and food safety are just a few of the aspects of global health that are the focus of each theme.