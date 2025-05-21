New WHO agreement on pandemic response: What's it is and what it will do

World Health Organization (WHO) member states have adopted a landmark agreement aimed at addressing the gaps exposed during the Covid-19 pandemic. The WHO Pandemic Agreement is designed to ensure faster, fairer and more coordinated global responses during future health emergencies.

What is the WHO Pandemic Agreement?

The WHO Pandemic Agreement is the first legally binding international accord to comprehensively address pandemic prevention, preparedness, and response. Adopted under Article 19 of the WHO Constitution, it promotes data sharing, equitable access to resources and greater cooperation between countries during health crises.

The agreement text states that member countries recognise “that the international spread of disease is a global threat… that calls for the widest possible international and regional collaboration… while reaffirming the principle of the sovereignty of States in addressing public health matters.”

What are the goals of the WHO pandemic treaty?

The agreement outlines five primary objectives:

Ensure equitable access to pandemic-related vaccines, treatments, and diagnostics

Strengthen collaboration through data and pathogen sharing

Support resilient health systems, especially in low-resource settings

Promote knowledge and technology transfer for local production

Establish sustainable funding mechanisms for rapid response

How will countries benefit from the pandemic agreement?

Countries that sign and ratify the agreement will be entitled to:

Rapid access to 20 per cent of global pandemic-related health product output — 10 per cent as donations, 10 per cent at affordable prices

A Global Supply Chain and Logistics Network (GSCL) for fair resource distribution

A coordinated financial mechanism for emergency response from day one of a pandemic

Access to shared technologies and production knowledge, especially in developing countries

What is the WHO Pathogen Access and Benefit-Sharing System (PABS)?

The Pathogen Access and Benefit-Sharing System (PABS), still under negotiation, will govern how countries share biological materials and genome sequences and ensure fair return benefits like vaccines and diagnostics. The PABS annex will be finalised for consideration at the 2026 World Health Assembly.

The treaty also adopts a “One Health” approach, acknowledging the link between human, animal and environmental health.

What happens next?

The agreement is now open for signature and ratification. It will become binding once ratified by 60 countries. Member states are expected to:

Begin aligning national laws with the agreement

Engage in the development of the PABS annex

Support WHO-led efforts to strengthen health systems, particularly in developing nations

Consider early ratification to expedite the treaty’s entry into force

How will the agreement promote equity in vaccine distribution?

The agreement directly addresses vaccine inequity, a major issue during the Covid-19 pandemic . Pharmaceutical manufacturers will be required to reserve:

10 per cent of production for WHO-led donations

10 per cent at reduced prices for distribution to low-income nations

The agreement also discourages vaccine hoarding and promotes timely and transparent supply allocation to vulnerable populations.

What did WHO say about the significance of the treaty?

“The world is safer today thanks to the leadership, collaboration and commitment of our Member States to adopt the historic WHO Pandemic Agreement,” said WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in a statement.