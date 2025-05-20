India logs 164 new Covid-19 cases in one week, active cases cross 250

India logged 164 new Covid cases in the week between May 12 and May 19, taking the total active caseload in the country to 257, according to data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare’s dashboard.

Among states, Kerala has the highest caseload at 95, a rise of 69 cases over the past week. It is followed by Tamil Nadu with 66 cases and Maharashtra with 56, of which 44 were reported in the past seven days. While there is a rise in new cases, doctors and experts believe the numbers remain low relative to India’s population.

Calling it a normal surge during the viral season, Tushar Tayal, consultant for internal medicine at CK Birla Hospital in Gurugram, said new Covid cases in India have been infrequent, with daily counts remaining low.

Also Read

ALSO READ: Infosys asks Bengaluru employees to work from home due to heavy rain Indian health authorities also held review meetings on Monday, chaired by the Directorate General of Health Services, to assess the Covid situation in the country, according to official sources in the health ministry.

The meeting included experts from the National Centre for Disease Control, Emergency Medical Relief and Disaster Management Cell of the health ministry, the Indian Council of Medical Research, and central government hospitals.

“Preliminary assessments indicate that the recent cases are mostly mild, with no unusual severity or mortality reported. No hospitalisations have been required,” official sources said.

The review comes amid a noticeable uptick in Covid cases in Hong Kong and Singapore in recent weeks. According to reports, Hong Kong reported an increase in respiratory samples testing positive for Covid — from 6.21 per cent four weeks ago to 13.66 per cent in the week ending May 10.

Similarly, Singapore recorded a 28 per cent rise in estimated Covid cases last week, with infections reaching 14,200 during the first week of May.

Experts believe the SARS-CoV-2 variants currently circulating in Singapore are LF.7 and NB.1.8 — both descendants of the JN.1 variant of Omicron, which was also behind a rise in infections in India early last year.