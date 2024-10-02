WHO to train AIIMS doctors, medical staff on handling casualty incidents

In a first, the WHO Academy has started a training programme at the AIIMS Trauma Centre for doctors, nurses and other professionals to respond effectively to mass casualty incidents in emergency units.

The WHO Academy has developed a training course for Mass Casualty Preparedness and Response in Emergency Units (WHO MCM Course), according to a statement.

The inaugural course will be held from October 1 to 5.

Apart from AIIMS New Delhi, teams from AIIMS-Jodhpur, AIIMS-Patna and AIIMS-Jammu are also participating in the training sessions, it said.

A robust mass casualty management (MCM) plan is crucial for ensuring that healthcare facilities, particularly emergency units, are prepared to respond effectively during MCIs, said chief of JPNTC Trauma Centre Dr Kamran Farooque.