With 40 new infections, Active Covid cases in country rise to 1,463

India has logged 40 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases have increased to 1,463, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2023 | 2:03 PM IST
The death toll stood at 5,31,915, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The Covid case tally stands at 4.49 crore (4,49,95,264).

The national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to

4,44,61,886 and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.67 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

First Published: Jul 23 2023 | 2:03 PM IST

