World IVF Day 2024: Celebrating the role of embryologists in advancing IVF

Every year on July 25, World IVF Day is observed to celebrate Louise Brown's conception, which was the first IVF baby in history

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2024 | 12:06 PM IST
World Embryologist Day, also known as World IVF Day, is observed annually on July 25 to recognize and honour the contributions that embryologists have made to the fields of infertility and reproductive treatment. Sessions at this international healthcare event are planned by the medical community to update their knowledge of the recent assisted reproductive technologies.
Numerous individuals worldwide suffer from infertility. Reproductive medicine has changed a lot thanks to in vitro fertilization, which gives hope to many couples who can't have children. However, despite the success of IVF, there are a lot of misconceptions and myths about it.

World Embryologist Day 2024: History

Each year on July 25, people observe World Embryologist Day, which celebrates the birth of Louise Brown, the first test tube baby ever, in 1978, as an outcome of the hard work and commitment of Dr. Robert Geoffer Edwards, Dr. Patrick Christopher Steptoe, and Nurse Jean Marian Purdy. Dr. Edwards in 2010 won the Nobel Prize for his invention of IVF.

World Embryologist Day 2024: Theme

World Embryologist Day is marked every year with an exceptional theme that expects to inform individuals about the recent scientific developments in reproductive treatment, have a discussion about infertility, and growth in information on treatment and preventive choices. 
The day also supports ongoing innovations and breakthroughs in reproductive health by encouraging additional research in the field.

World Embryologist Day 2024: Significance 

Infertility affects one in six people of reproductive age, both men and women. Embryologists play a crucial role in resolving this problem by examining sperm, eggs, and embryos as well as evaluating fertility.  

Because it ensures the safe and healthy development of reproductive materials, their work is crucial to the IVF process. Their contributions, which have a significant impact on couples without children, are honoured on World Embryologists Day. It recognizes achievements in the fields of embryology and reproductive medicine.

World IVF Day 2024: Quotes 

    • “A strong woman looks a challenge dead in the eye and gives it a wink.” — Gina Carey      
    • “Learn to trust the journey even when you don’t understand it.” — Mila Bron      
    • “You always pass failure on your way to success.” — Mickey Rooney      
    • “You may have to fight a battle more than once to win it.” — Margaret Thatcher      
    • “She is brave and strong and broken all at once.” — Anna Funder      
    • “Hope is the only thing stronger than fear.” — Robert Ludlum      
    • “Courage doesn’t always roar. Sometimes courage is the little voice at the end of the day that says, ‘I’ll try again tomorrow.’” — Mary Anne Radmacher. 

First Published: Jul 25 2024 | 12:06 PM IST

