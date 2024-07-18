What is sleep tourism? What are its benefits? Top places for Napcations

Sleep tourism, also known as 'Napcations' or 'Nap holidays', is a kind of tourism where people travel to get proper sleep, relax and recharge. The idea of sleep tourism is to provide travellers with adequate sleep and escape from the stress and demands of their daily lives. What is sleep tourism all about? Before you embark on this journey, you need proper details about what it is all about. Sleep Tourism includes hours of sleep along with some additional perks like yoga, swimming, spa treatments, parlour sessions and some healthy food options. This sort of trip plays a significant role in enhancing your physical and mental well-being. Working professionals, who live a stressful life are the target customers of sleep tourism. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Benefits of sleep trip for working professionals

Sleep away all the work stress

People who are going on sleep tourism are generally those who don’t get to experience a quality sleep. Reports claim that adults need seven to nine hours of sleep, but Indians are on average getting less than seven hours of sleep every day. The lack of sleep is impacting productivity as 67 per cent of women and 56 per cent of men are feeling sleepy during working hours. Sleep vacation could be the perfect way to lower stress and feel recharged.

Step up your productivity

Good sleep enhances productivity as the mind starts working properly. During napcation, people are involved in recreational activities like doing yoga, meditation, body spa, natural walks, and Ayurvedic messages helping to improve their mental state, and consequently, they can work efficiently.

Destress your body

Sleep tourism is a holistic approach to relaxation and rejuvenation. It improves the physical and mental well-being providing a more comprehensive experience.

No need for a holiday to recover from the holiday

There are situations when people return from a holiday and they need a holiday to destress, which becomes even more difficult. Well, this is not the case with sleep tourism.

Return more refreshed

After your sleepcation, it is expected that you will feel refreshed and least bothered about your boss or your nagging colleague, who will work better and feel happier at work.

Top 5 places to visit for sleep vacation in India

Coorg

Coorg is a picturesque hill station in Karnataka popular for its greenery and tranquil atmosphere. Some resorts in Coorg offer sleep-focused packages, like meditation classes, Ayurvedic treatments, and therapy sessions.

Kodaikanal

Kodaikanal is a small hill station located in Tamil Nadu, and it is known for its range of homemade chocolates and pure Eucalyptus oil. This could be a perfect place for a sleep vacation.

Mysore

If you are a person who loves to visit temples, then Mysore could be a good place for you as it is known for its old temples and great food. This place also offers several sleep tourism options which include yoga retreats and ayurvedic relaxing packages.

Rishikesh

Rishikesh is 5 hours away from Delhi and is surrounded by mountains and with a beautiful view of the Beas River. The sound of sparkling blue water and cold winds can easily put you to sleep in Rishikesh's cosy rooms.

Goa

Goa is one of the favourite tourist destinations as it also offers various sleep tourism options. There are many resorts and hotels in Goa offering packages on relaxation and rejuvenation like spa treatments, yoga classes and healthy food options.