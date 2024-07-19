Asia's 50 Best Bars 2024: ZLB23 named India's best bar, ranks 40th in list

The list of Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2024 was revealed during a live awards event that took place in Hong Kong. The top three rankings are Bar Leone from Hong Kong, Zest from Seoul, and Jigger & Pony from Singapore.

Bengaluru's ZLB23 emerged as the only Indian representative in Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2024 list, securing the 40th position. This Kyoto-inspired speakeasy, tucked away within The Leela Palace Bengaluru, has also been recognised as the best bar for the year. This marks a significant milestone for the Indian bar scene which is growing rapidly securing its position in global prominence. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The supervisor of the bar, Priyanka Monday, is praised for her innovative cocktails which include Japanese Old Fashioned and the Shiso Negroni.

Customers must travel through a serene garden navigating through the bustling hotel kitchen that ascends via lift to reach this concealed bar.

Along with this, Yangdup Lama was awarded the Roku Industry Icon Award 2024. Lama, the visionary behind the celebrated New Delhi bar Sidecar, recognising the exceptional cocktail-making skills making significant contributions to elevate India's bar scene.

Other notable mentions

There is also an extended list of Asia's best bars from 51 to 100, which was released last week. The extended list contains many Indian bars such as The Bombay Canteen in Mumbai at 59th, Lair in New Delhi at 68th, Sidecar in New Delhi at 84th, and Home in New Delhi at 96th.

Last year, Sidecar was recognised as the best bar in India with other Indian entries on the 2023 list which includes The Bombay Canteen (Mumbai), The Living Room by Masque (Mumbai), and Copitas (Bengaluru).

Asia’s 50 Best Bars for 2024

1. Bar Leone (Hong Kong)

2. Zest (Seoul)

3. Jigger & Pony (Singapore)

4. Coa (Hong Kong)

5. Bar Benfiddich (Tokyo)

6. Nutmeg & Clove (Singapore)

7. BKK Social Club (Bangkok)

8. Penrose (Kuala Lumpur)

9. Argo (Hong Kong)

10. The Aubrey (Hong Kong)

11. Virtù (Tokyo)

12. The Cocktail Club (Jakarta)

13. Vesper (Bangkok)

14. Hope & Sesame (Guangzhou)

15. Sago House (Singapore)

16. Night Hawk (Singapore)

17. Darkside (Hong Kong)

18. Mahaniyom Cocktail Bar (Bangkok)

19. The Savory Project (Hong Kong)

20. Bar Cham (Seoul)

21. Bar Us (Bangkok)

22. The St. Regis Bar (Macao)

23. The SG Club (Tokyo)

24. Penicillin (Hong Kong)

25. Offtrack (Singapore)

26. Quinary (Hong Kong)

27. Pantja (Jakarta)

28. Craftroom (Osaka)

29. Smoke & Bitters (Hiriketiya, Sri Lanka)

30. Vender (Taichung, Taiwan)

31. Native (Singapore)

32. Origin Bar (Singapore)

33. The Curator (Manila)

34. The Bellwood (Tokyo)

35. Analogue Initiative (Singapore)

36. Bar Trigona (Kuala Lumpur)

37. Bar Mood (Taipei)

38. Employees Only (Singapore)

39. Barc (Kathmandu)

40. ZLB23 (Bengaluru, India)

41. Reka (Kuala Lumpur)

42. Fura (Singapore)

43. CMYK (Changsha, China)

44. The Public House (Taipei)

45. Mostly Harmless (Hong Kong)

46. Alice (Seoul)

47. The Halflington (Hanoi)

48. Le Chamber (Seoul)

49. Atlas (Singapore)

50. Pine & Co (Seoul)