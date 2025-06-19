World Kidney Cancer Day 2025: Know signs, risks and prevention tips

What is kidney cancer?
Why is World Kidney Cancer Day significant?
What is the theme of World Kidney Cancer Day 2025?
- Regular monitoring (like blood pressure, urine tests, blood creatinine/eGFR)
- Healthy lifestyle habits (hydration, weight management, quitting smoking, moderate exercise)
How does kidney cancer develop?
What are the early warning signs of kidney cancer?
- Blood in your pee (hematuria)
- A lump or mass in your kidney area
- Flank pain
- Tiredness
- A general sense of not feeling well
- Loss of appetite
- Weight loss
- Low-grade fever
- Bone pain
- High blood pressure
- Anaemia
- High calcium
Who is most at risk of kidney cancer?
- Smoke
- Are obese or have high blood pressure
- Have a family history of kidney cancer
- Have had long-term dialysis or kidney disease
- Are regularly consuming certain painkillers like nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) such as aspirin, ibuprofen
How is kidney cancer diagnosed?
- Urine and blood tests (to check kidney function)
- Ultrasound or CT scans (to detect masses or tumours)
- Biopsy, if needed, to confirm malignancy
What are the treatment options for kidney cancer?
- Surgery (partial or radical nephrectomy) is the most common option for early stages
- Immunotherapy and targeted therapy are used for advanced cases
- Radiation and chemotherapy may be used in specific cases
Can kidney cancer be prevented?
- Quitting smoking
- Managing high blood pressure and obesity
- Staying hydrated and eating a healthy, plant-based diet
- Avoiding excessive NSAID use
- Going for regular health screenings, especially if you’re high-risk
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app