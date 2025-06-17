Doctor warns against these 6 everyday foods that may raise cancer risk

You might want to take a closer look at what’s on your plate, because some everyday favourites could be quietly increasing your risk of cancer.

Dr Saurabh Sethi, a gastroenterologist based in California and trained at Aiims, Harvard, and Stanford, recently shared on social media the foods he considers most harmful when it comes to cancer risk . Drawing from his clinical experience and research, Dr Sethi warns that many people unknowingly increase their long-term health risks by regularly eating foods they consider harmless.

What are the top foods linked to increased cancer risk?

"Did you know that some of the most common everyday foods are scientifically linked to increased cancer risk? Here are some major food culprits that you must reduce or eliminate from your diet, especially if you're serious about long-term health," said Dr Sethi in his post.

Processed meats: Worst food for overall cancer risk Processed meats such as sausages, bacon, ham, and salami are preserved through smoking, curing, or the addition of chemical preservatives. These contain nitrates and nitrites, which can convert into carcinogenic compounds in the body. The World Health Organization (WHO) classifies processed meats as Group 1 carcinogens, placing them in the same risk category as tobacco and asbestos. Sugary beverages: Worst food for cancer progression Sugary drinks like sodas, sweetened juices, and energy drinks cause spikes in blood sugar and insulin levels, leading to chronic inflammation and weight gain—both known cancer risk factors . Excessive sugar intake may also fuel cancer cell growth. Health experts recommend avoiding added sugars and choosing water, unsweetened teas, or naturally flavoured drinks instead.

Deep-fried foods: Worst food for inflammation Foods such as French fries, fried chicken, and pakoras are often cooked at high temperatures using reused oils. This process generates harmful compounds like acrylamide, which has been linked to DNA damage and oxidative stress. Dr Sethi recommends baking, roasting, or air-frying as safer alternatives. Charred or burnt meats: Worst food for DNA damage Grilling or barbecuing meat at high temperatures can produce heterocyclic amines (HCAs) and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs), which are linked to DNA damage and increased cancer risk. The more charred the meat, the higher the levels of these compounds. Marinating meat and avoiding direct contact with open flames can reduce exposure.

Alcoho l breaks down into acetaldehyde in the body—a toxic compound that damages DNA, impairs immunity, and reduces nutrient absorption. Even moderate consumption has been linked to cancers of the breast, oesophagus, liver, and colon. Experts recommend limiting alcohol and opting for alternatives like kombucha, buttermilk, or fruit-infused water. Ultra-processed foods: Worst food for chronic inflammation Packaged snacks, instant noodles, processed cereals, and ready-to-eat meals often contain added sugars, trans fats, and preservatives, offering little nutritional value. These disrupt gut health, contribute to inflammation, and are associated with obesity—all of which raise cancer risk. Whole, minimally processed foods are a safer choice.