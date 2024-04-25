Home / Health / World Malaria Day 2024: Theme, causes, symptoms, treatment and prevention

World Malaria Day 2024: Theme, causes, symptoms, treatment and prevention

The purpose of Malaria Day is to battle this disease, address those hindrances extensively and adapt our ways to deal with the developing scenario of this sickness

World Malaria Day
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2024 | 10:41 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Despite concerted efforts, barriers to effective prevention and treatment persist, perpetuating the cycle of transmission; Malaria is a disease that has plagued humanity for centuries and continues to pose a significant threat to global public health. India bears a significant burden. To effectively battle this disease, we should address these obstructions extensively and adapt our ways to deal with the developing scenario of this illness.
India contributes around 79% of the malaria cases in southeast Asia, as per a recent report of 2024 in the Clinical Epidemiology and Global Health journal and faces unique difficulties in its attempts towards elimination.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

World Malaria Day 2024: Theme 

The theme for World Malaria Day 2024 is “Accelerate the fight against malaria for a more equitable world.” The theme focuses on the attempts to eliminate the disease completely and to educate and inform people to prevent it from reaching more people.

Malaria Day: Causes of Malaria

The dangerous mosquito-borne illness is caused by the Plasmodium parasites that spread through infected female Anopheles mosquito bites. The disease is caused by five parasitic species i.e. P. falciparum, P. vivax, P. malariae, P. ovale and P. knowlesi. The first is only harmful to humans, while the last one, P. knowlesi, causes the disease to spread to macaques and monkeys.

World Malaria Day: Symptoms and Transmission

Fever, headache, and chills are some of the most common symptoms that appear within 10 to 15 days of the bite. However, people who live in endemic areas may not experience any symptoms due to their immunity.
Only mosquito bites from infected mosquitoes can transmit malaria which isn't communicable and can't pass starting with one individual and then onto the next. There are more than 400 species of female Anopheles mosquitoes, of which approximately 40 are considered vector species and are capable of transmitting the disease.

Malaria Day 2024: Treatment and Prevention

Bed nets, insecticide spraying, staying indoors, maintaining a clean environment, and many other proven strategies can all be used to prevent malaria. Malaria is also prevented from spreading through early diagnosis and complete treatment.
As per the WHO, World Malaria Day focuses on eliminating the effects of malaria in the following ways:
Putting an end to discrimination and stigma. 
Involving communities in the process of health decision-making. 
Bringing medical services near where individuals reside and managing essential medical care.
Addressing factors that increment malaria dangers. 
Remembering malaria control medications for widespread health coverage.

Also Read

World Malaria Day 2024: History, significance, theme and more

Will India now replace steel crash barriers on highways with bamboo?

Delhi logs over 5,000 dengue cases, more than 352 of malaria till mid-Sept

Banks form special panel to address corruption cases, guard executives

India may discuss non-tariff barriers in Trade Policy Forum meet with US

Polio vax supplies: Health secy visits OPV maker Bilthoven's Dutch plant

Irdai removes age limit of 65 yrs for buying health insurance policies

HHCN engages with states to boost preventive care for treating Haemophilia

All health schemes gradually coming under Ayushman Bharat umbrella

World Liver Day 2024: History, importance and all that you need to know

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :malaria in Indiaglobal malaria casesMalaria vaccine

First Published: Apr 25 2024 | 10:41 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story