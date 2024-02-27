Zerodha co-founder suffered a 'mild stroke', says he's now recovering

Zerodha co-founder Nithin Kamath took to social media on Monday to inform his followers that he's on the way to recovery after a 'mild stroke' he experienced 6 weeks back. Kamath feels his father's death, poor sleep, exhaustion, lack of hydration, and workaholic behaviour could be among the potential reasons and has been encouraged to 'shift the gears down a bit' by doctors. He is said to have suffered an ischemic stroke, a typical sort of stroke, which happens when the blood supply to a part of the brain is blocked or diminished.

When the brain tissue doesn't get enough oxygen and nutrients, they start to die in minutes. Stroke can cause permanent damage and inability relying upon which area of mind and its amount is impacted. Early treatment plays a vital part. Impaired speech, restricted physical capacities, weakness/paralysis of limbs on body's one side, trouble holding things, and an eased back capacity to communicate are among the normal long-term symptoms of stroke.

About Zerodha co-founder suffered a ‘mild stroke' In a post on X, Kamath revealed that the stroke left him with a major hangover and he was at first unfit to read or write. He has marginally recovered now and can read and write, in any case, his facial muscles are still weak. He added that it would be around 3-6 months for a full recovery. Kamath also listed down the potential explanations behind the stroke, which incorporated the death of his dad, poor rest, fatigue, lack of hydration, and “workaholic behaviour.” Well wishers wished Kamath, a speedy recovery One of the leading stock market investors and Co-founder of First Global, Shanker Sharma had some immediate medical advice. “1. Get a hyperbaric oxygen therapy chamber and start 1 hour per day. 2. Buy Red Infrared therapy device, available on Amazon ( take around 60 watts or more or ask Nikhil to message me, will send him one more powerful one. IR is critical in brain rehab. Safe, non invasive. Plenty of research. 3. Immediately start on 5 grams of highest quality krill oil Omega 3 capsules + Brahmi," he posted on X.

BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover recalled the day when he passed out following the demise of his father and suggested Kamath to take a break.

There were other people who wished him early recovery, including Nilesh Shah of Kotak Mutual Fund, The Liverdoc, Samir Arora, Deepak Shenoy of Capitalmind, Bhavin Turakhia, and Nitin Sharma of Antler India, among others.

Who is Zerodha co-founder Nithin Kamath? The news came as a shock to so many as the co-founder has been known to be extremely health-conscious. He has a personal gym and continually posts exercise updates and guidance about dealing with one's well being via social media.

This stay-fit attitude was also imbibed among the employees of Zerodha who were incentivised to achieve the ideal level of health. The Kamath family has been battling with medical problems of late. Nithin's wife, Seema Patil, was diagnosed to have breast cancer in 2021.