Studying in Australia 2026: Costs, work rules and student life for Indians

For many Indian students, Australia has become a preferred study destination. Official figures show more than 130,000 Indian students currently enrolled across Australian institutions, with estimates putting the number at about 139,000 by late 2025. That makes India the second-largest source of international students after China.

With nine Australian universities ranked among the top 100 globally in the latest QS World University Rankings, the country draws students with its mix of academic reputation and post-study work options.

Before planning a move, however, students and parents often want clarity on everyday costs, campus life, work rules and what living in Australia actually looks like.

What does it cost to live and study in Australia? International students are required to show they have enough funds to cover tuition and living expenses. While part-time work is permitted, authorities advise against relying on employment alone. A realistic budget usually includes accommodation, transport, food, personal spending and course-related costs. According to Saurabh Arora, CEO and founder of University Living, average annual living expenses in Australia work out to about ₹1.16 million. This figure factors in tuition, housing and day-to-day costs. Course fees vary by institution and programme. • Undergraduate degrees generally cost between AU$20,000 and AU$45,000 per year.

• Postgraduate programmes range from AU$22,000 to AU$50,000 annually. • Doctoral degrees usually fall between AU$20,000 and AU$42,000 a year. “At the Australian National University, international undergraduate students pay between AU$42,560 and AU$47,940 per year, depending on the course,” University Living said. What other living costs should students plan for? Beyond tuition and rent, weekly expenses can add up. “Food costs range from AU$80 to AU$150 per week, while transportation expenses are usually between AU$30 and AU$70 per week,” Arora said. “Books and supplies can cost AU$500 to AU$1,000 per year, and personal expenses vary from AU$50 to AU$150 per week.”

How do exchange rates affect Indian students? Currency movements also affect overall spending for Indian students heading to Australia. On January 1, 2023, one Australian dollar was valued at ₹56.4063. By December 31, 2025, the exchange rate had moved to ₹60.11 for one Australian dollar. This shift has a direct impact on tuition costs. A student paying AU$30,000 in fees in 2023 would have spent about ₹1.69 million. By December 2025, paying the same amount in Australian dollars would cost roughly ₹1.80 million, an increase of more than ₹100,000 because of the weaker rupee. What is academic life like in Australian universities? Teaching in Australian universities tends to focus on participation, group work and critical thinking. Students have access to English-language assistance, academic writing workshops and peer mentoring.

Campus life extends beyond lectures. Clubs, societies and cultural events offer ways to meet people from different countries. “The balance between structured learning and social activities shapes a well-rounded student experience,” Tourism Australia said in a press note. Can students work while studying in Australia? Student visas in Australia allow part-time work under specific conditions, giving students a chance to earn money and gain local experience. “It’s important to understand your visa’s work conditions,” Tourism Australia said. “Before starting work, register for a Tax File Number, open an Australian bank account, and make sure your details are correctly linked to avoid tax issues.”

Students often find work through job platforms such as Indeed, SEEK and Workforce Australia, as well as campus noticeboards and personal networks. How safe is Australia for international students? Universities and colleges offer counselling, health services, academic help and student advocacy. Emergency services can be reached by dialling 000. Basic precautions are advised, including avoiding poorly lit areas at night, securing accommodation and keeping personal belongings safe in public places. What visas, health cover and documents are required? Student visa applications require careful documentation. • Valid passport • Certificate of Enrolment from an institution

• English language test results such as IELTS, TOEFL, PTE, CAE or OET • Proof of funds • Overseas Student Health Cover, which is mandatory Medical checks may be required depending on the length of stay and country of origin. Students are advised to ensure all documents are current before applying. What should students know about arrival and packing? Major cities offer taxis, trains, trams and shuttle services from airports. Sydney, for instance, has frequent train connections to the city centre. Students are advised to carry key documents, some initial funds, suitable clothing and power adaptors. Certain food items, plant products and animal materials must be declared at customs. Cash amounts above AU$10,000 must also be declared.

What accommodation options are available? Housing choices affect both cost and lifestyle. • Homestays involve living with a host family, often with meals included. • Student housing offers furnished rooms near campuses but usually without meals. • Shared accommodation allows students to split rent and bills with others. • Private rentals provide independence but come with higher costs and legal responsibilities. Understanding tenancy rules, deposits and lease terms is essential. How do students get around Australian cities? Public transport is widely used. • Melbourne operates trams, buses and trains through the Myki card, with a free tram zone in the city centre.

• Sydney uses the Opal card across buses, trains, ferries and light rail. • Adelaide runs on the MetroCard system. Cycling is common, though helmets are compulsory. Australia drives on the left. Students planning to drive should check licence validity and insurance requirements. What about communication and internet access? Most students opt for prepaid mobile plans, which require a passport and visa for activation. Home internet is widely available through the National Broadband Network, with wireless options where NBN access is limited. What can students explore beyond campus? Many students spend weekends travelling. • Melbourne is known for its arts scene, markets and beaches.