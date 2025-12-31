US directs its Western Hemisphere embassies to report migration crimes

The United States (US) has directed its embassies across the Western Hemisphere to closely monitor and report on crimes and human rights abuses linked to mass migration, signalling a sharper diplomatic push on immigration under President Donald Trump ’s second term, Bloomberg reported, citing a statement issued by the US State Department.

According to the statement, American embassies will now document what Washington describes as crimes arising from large-scale migration flows and assess whether government policies in host countries are encouraging such movements.

What does the new directive involve?

The State Department said embassies would:

-Report on human rights abuses that it believes are caused by mass migration

-Examine criminal networks that allegedly enable cross-border migration -Analyse government policies that “facilitate mass migration” or place migrants ahead of local citizens ALSO READ | 27% green card holders, immigrants avoid travel within & outside US: Survey While the department did not provide operational details, the move effectively gives US diplomats a broader mandate to scrutinise immigration policies in neighbouring and partner countries. Pressure on allies to tighten immigration The initiative is part of a wider effort by the Trump administration to persuade allies in the Americas, and beyond, to adopt tougher immigration controls. The administration has increasingly framed mass migration as a security, economic and social threat, not only to the US but also to its partners, particularly in Europe, Bloomberg reported.

In November, the State Department described mass migration as an “existential threat to Western civilisation”. That view was echoed in President Trump’s new national security strategy, which warned of the risks posed by unchecked immigration and transnational criminal groups. Trump has also publicly criticised European immigration policies, calling them a “disaster” in a recent interview, and cautioning that Europe risks long-term social damage if migration is not controlled. Tighter immigration at home Domestically, the US has already taken several steps to narrow both legal and illegal immigration routes. These include: -Large-scale deportations -Reinstatement of travel bans for migrants from select countries