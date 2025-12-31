H-2B visa filing window opens Jan 1 for jobs starting April 2026: Details

The US Office of Foreign Labor Certification (OFLC) has reminded employers that they can begin filing H-2B visa applications from January 1, 2026. These applications are for temporary jobs scheduled to start on April 1, 2026, or later. Any applications submitted before this date will not be accepted.

What is the H-2B visa?

The H-2B visa allows US employers to hire foreign workers for temporary, non-agricultural jobs. These roles are typically seasonal or short-term and are commonly used in sectors such as hospitality, landscaping and construction.

Under the H-2B programme, a worker can remain in the US for a maximum of three years. After completing this period, the worker must leave the country and stay outside the US for at least three months before applying again.

How does the H-2B selection process work? For applications with a work start date of April 1, 2026, OFLC will use a random selection process to determine the order in which applications are reviewed. This applies to all applications filed during the first three days of the filing window, from January 1 to January 3, 2026. The randomised system is designed to ensure fairness when a large number of applications are submitted at the same time. When can an H-2B application be rejected? An H-2B application will be rejected if it is filed before January 1, 2026. Applications may also be denied if OFLC determines that an employer has submitted multiple applications for the same job.