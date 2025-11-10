Home / Immigration / 175 H-1B visa misuse cases under Trump's scrutiny to protect Americans

175 H-1B visa misuse cases under Trump's scrutiny to protect Americans

The Trump administration has opened 175 investigations into alleged misuse of H-1B visa, including fake work sites and underpaid positions, as part of a wider push to protect American jobs

Donald Trump
H-1B Visa Investigations News: Department using all resources to stop visa misuse (Photo: PTI)
Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 11:25 AM IST
The Trump administration has opened around 175 investigations into alleged misuse of the H-1B visa programme, focusing on issues such as low wages, non-existent work sites and “benching” employees without pay.
 
Labour Department says investigations aim to protect American jobs
 
According to the US Department of Labour, the probes are part of a wider push to safeguard American jobs. “As part of our mission to protect American jobs, we've launched 175 investigations into H-1B abuse,” the Department said in a post on X on Friday.
 
It added that under the leadership of President Donald Trump and Labour Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer, the agency would continue taking action “to put American workers first.”
 
Department using all resources to stop visa misuse
 
Chavez-DeRemer said in a separate post that the Department “is using every resource at our disposal to put a stop to H-1B abuse and protect American jobs. Under the leadership of @POTUS, we'll continue to invest in our workforce and ensure high-skilled job opportunities go to American workers FIRST.”
 
The H-1B visa programme, widely used by technology companies to employ foreign workers, has come under tighter scrutiny under Trump’s administration. Indian professionals, including IT engineers and physicians, make up one of the largest groups of H-1B visa holders.
 
What have the investigations found so far?
 
A report by Fox News said the Department of Labour could not share details of the ongoing investigations, which account for more than $15 million in calculated back wages. The Department said it had “uncovered a bounty of concerns,” including cases where foreign workers with advanced degrees were paid much less than stated in their job descriptions.
 
Such practices, it said, depress wages for both visa-holders and American employees with similar qualifications. The investigations also revealed cases where employers failed to notify the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) when an H-1B holder was terminated. In some cases, there were long delays between a termination and the official notification to the agency. 
 
Investigators also found instances where work sites listed on official paperwork did not exist or where employees were unaware of the roles they were supposedly assigned. Some workers were reportedly “benched” — left unpaid between projects, which is a violation of visa rules.
 
What are the new H-1B visa payment rules?
 
In September this year, Trump issued a proclamation titled Restriction on Entry of Certain Nonimmigrant Workers, marking the start of reforms to the H-1B programme.
 
Under the new order, H-1B petitions filed after September 21, 2025, must include an additional payment of $100,000 as a condition of eligibility.

First Published: Nov 10 2025 | 11:08 AM IST

