The Trump administration has opened around 175 investigations into alleged misuse of the H-1B visa programme, focusing on issues such as low wages, non-existent work sites and “benching” employees without pay.

Labour Department says investigations aim to protect American jobs

According to the US Department of Labour, the probes are part of a wider push to safeguard American jobs. “As part of our mission to protect American jobs, we've launched 175 investigations into H-1B abuse,” the Department said in a post on X on Friday.

It added that under the leadership of President Donald Trump and Labour Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer, the agency would continue taking action “to put American workers first.”

Department using all resources to stop visa misuse Chavez-DeRemer said in a separate post that the Department “is using every resource at our disposal to put a stop to H-1B abuse and protect American jobs. Under the leadership of @POTUS, we'll continue to invest in our workforce and ensure high-skilled job opportunities go to American workers FIRST.” The H-1B visa programme, widely used by technology companies to employ foreign workers, has come under tighter scrutiny under Trump’s administration. Indian professionals, including IT engineers and physicians, make up one of the largest groups of H-1B visa holders. What have the investigations found so far?

A report by Fox News said the Department of Labour could not share details of the ongoing investigations, which account for more than $15 million in calculated back wages. The Department said it had “uncovered a bounty of concerns,” including cases where foreign workers with advanced degrees were paid much less than stated in their job descriptions. ALSO READ: H-1B visa fee: From students to skilled workers, full list of who is exempt Such practices, it said, depress wages for both visa-holders and American employees with similar qualifications. The investigations also revealed cases where employers failed to notify the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) when an H-1B holder was terminated. In some cases, there were long delays between a termination and the official notification to the agency.