Obese or diabetic? Your US visa may now be rejected on health grounds

Foreigners applying to live in the United States may be denied visas if they have medical conditions such as diabetes or obesity, under a new directive issued by the Trump administration on Thursday.

What the new guidance says

The guidance, outlined in a State Department cable sent to embassies and consulates, was reviewed by US-based KFF Health News. It instructs visa officers to declare certain applicants ineligible if they are considered likely to depend on public benefits or health assistance.

Applicants who could become what the government calls a “public charge”, people likely to rely on state support, may now be refused on the basis of age or health.

While visa applicants have long been required to undergo health checks and provide vaccination histories, the new directive greatly widens the list of medical conditions under scrutiny. It also gives officers more discretion to decide whether an applicant’s health could burden public resources. How the medical denial list has been expanded “You must consider an applicant’s health,” the cable reads. “Certain medical conditions, including, but not limited to, cardiovascular diseases, respiratory diseases, cancers, diabetes, metabolic diseases, neurological diseases, and mental health conditions, can require hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of care.” According to the World Health Organization, about 10% of the global population lives with diabetes. Cardiovascular diseases remain the world’s leading cause of death.

The cable also asks visa officers to consider obesity, which it says can lead to other conditions such as asthma, sleep apnea, and high blood pressure. “All of these can require expensive, long-term care,” the directive adds. How financial capacity will be assessed Officers have been told to assess whether applicants can afford medical treatment without depending on the US government. “Does the applicant have adequate financial resources to cover the costs of such care over his entire expected lifespan without seeking public cash assistance or long-term institutionalisation at government expense?” the cable asks. Charles Wheeler, a senior attorney with the Catholic Legal Immigration Network, told CBS News that the new language appears to contradict the department’s own Foreign Affairs Manual. “The guidance directs visa officers to develop their own thoughts about what could lead to some sort of medical emergency or medical costs in the future,” said Wheeler. “That’s troubling because they’re not medically trained, they have no experience in this area, and they shouldn’t be making projections based on their own personal knowledge or bias.”