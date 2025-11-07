A 35-year-old MBA graduate accused of running a fake immigration network across northern India has been arrested in Jaipur after evading police for months.

The police said in a statement, Sahil Sharma, from Punjab, is believed to have defrauded nearly a hundred people in Punjab and Haryana by promising jobs and visas abroad. He was taken into custody by Panchkula police on November 3, following a complaint from a local resident.

How the immigration scam operated

Investigators say Sharma posed as an overseas placement consultant and persuaded families to pay large sums for supposed work opportunities in Australia, New Zealand and Canada.

One victim from Panchkula told officers that he paid ₹14 lakh after being assured his son’s visa was being processed. “Five lakh was transferred to his account and the rest handed over in cash,” said Assistant Commissioner of Police Vikram Nehra. “Once the money was taken, all contact stopped.” Sharma’s team is said to have run offices in Ludhiana, Zirakpur and Yamunanagar, issuing forged documents and even fake air tickets to appear legitimate. Police say he regularly changed his location and used several phones and SIM cards obtained with false identity papers. Police action and recoveries in immigration scam

The investigation began with the arrest of one of Sharma’s associates in late October, who revealed his whereabouts. A second suspect was later brought in through a production warrant. During raids, police recovered gold and diamond jewellery worth more than ₹1.25 crore, ₹26.5 lakh in cash, 12 mobile phones, multiple ATM cards, passports and a sports utility vehicle. Officers said the gang’s network extended into Rajasthan, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh, and that further arrests were likely. Police said Sharma, who once turned down a government teaching post in Punjab, had been planning to expand his activities to Rajasthan before being caught. Further investigations are under way.