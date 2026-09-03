2,000 invited to apply for permanent Canadian residency: Know who qualifies

Canada has invited 2,000 skilled workers to apply for permanent residency through its Express Entry draw, drawing the attention of Indian temporary residents working in the country.

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) conducted the draw on September 1 under the Canadian Experience Class (CEC). Candidates needed a minimum Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) score of 521 to receive an Invitation to Apply (ITA).

The latest round comes as Canada continues to rely on candidates who already have work experience in the country for its economic immigration programme.

Candidates invited in the draw also needed to have created their Express Entry profile before 3:24 a.m. UTC on August 18, 2026.

What is the Canadian Experience Class? The CEC is one of the pathways under Canada’s Express Entry system for skilled workers who have qualifying work experience in Canada. For Indian professionals who have moved to Canada on temporary work permits, the category can be particularly important. Canadian work experience can help eligible applicants build a competitive CRS score and eventually qualify for permanent residence. The September 1 draw was the 15th CEC round conducted by IRCC this year, according to Express Entry tracking data. The latest draw also shows that a high CRS score remains important for candidates hoping to secure an invitation through CEC.

CRS cut-off has moved in recent CEC draws The CRS cut-off has varied significantly depending on the size of each draw. The previous CEC draw, held on August 18, issued 1,000 ITAs and had a cut-off score of 523. Before that, the August 5 CEC draw invited 3,000 candidates, with the minimum score at 516. This means the September 1 cut-off of 521 was lower than the previous CEC round, but higher than the August 5 level. The size of the draw is one factor that can influence the cut-off. When more candidates are invited, the minimum score can fall, although this is not guaranteed.

CEC remains a major source of invitations IRCC has conducted 51 Express Entry draws in 2026 and issued 117,427 ITAs across different categories. CEC candidates have received the largest share, with 51,250 invitations. French-language candidates were next, receiving 50,500 ITAs. Provincial Nominee Programme (PNP) candidates received 7,961 invitations. Other category-based selections included: 8,000 ITAs for healthcare and social services workers

3,000 for trades workers

300 for transport workers

662 for physicians with Canadian work experience

750 for senior managers with Canadian work experience

Four for skilled military recruits The numbers underline Canada's continued focus on selecting candidates with skills and experience that match its labour-market requirements. What should Indian candidates do now? Those who received an ITA in the September 1 draw have 60 days to submit their complete permanent residence application.