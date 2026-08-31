Canada is opening multiple immigration routes for qualified doctors as it seeks to strengthen its healthcare workforce, but getting permanent residence is only one part of the process.

Foreign-trained doctors must also clear credential and licensing requirements before they can practise.

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has highlighted five pathways that medical professionals can explore, with eligibility depending on factors such as Canadian work experience, a job offer, language ability and the province or community where they plan to settle.

Five routes for foreign doctors

1. Express Entry

Qualified doctors can seek permanent residence through Canada's Express Entry system if they meet the requirements of an eligible economic immigration programme.