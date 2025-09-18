Adopting from India? New Zealand's new rules could affect your child's visa

The New Zealand government has announced interim changes to adoption rules that will directly affect visa and citizenship applications for children adopted overseas.

Once the Adoption Amendment Bill receives Royal Assent, most international adoptions by New Zealand citizens and residents will no longer be recognised for immigration and citizenship purposes. Section 17 of the Adoption Act 1955 will be suspended for these matters.

Who is affected

The measures apply only to New Zealand citizens and residents who adopt children internationally and then apply for visas or citizenship for them.

Key points include:

• New visa applications for children adopted in non-exempt countries will be declined

• Applications already lodged will continue to be processed • Non-New Zealand citizens or residents can still include adopted children in their visa applications, even if the adoption was in a non-exempt country Authorities said the suspension is intended to reduce immediate risks to children who may be adopted through international pathways. The government will carry out a targeted review of legislation and policy during this period. Exempt countries New Zealand has listed 86 exempt countries whose adoptions will continue to be recognised. India is on the list, but only Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA) adoptions meet the requirement.

Some of the exempt countries include: Australia Canada France Germany India (CARA only) Sri Lanka United Kingdom United States A full list is available on the New Zealand's Ministry of Justice’s Adoption Law Reform page. What this means for Indian adoptions In the case of India, the exemption applies only if the adoption is processed through the CARA. Adoptions made under the Hindu Adoptions and Maintenance Act (HAMA) of 1956 will not qualify. CARA is India’s central government body overseeing domestic and international adoptions. It works under the framework of the Hague Convention on Intercountry Adoption, which India has signed. Hague-compliant adoptions are formally recognised abroad.