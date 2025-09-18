Home / Immigration / Japan multiple-entry visas: How a Bangalore family got approval with ease

Japan multiple-entry visas: How a Bangalore family got approval with ease

A Bangalore family of four secured Japan's three-year multiple-entry visas, sharing a step-by-step account of the process, paperwork and costs

Japan
Japan multiple entry visa for Indian. Photo: Shutterstock
Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
India’s interest in Japan is growing steadily, but travellers need to exercise caution when applying for visas. A recent case shared on Reddit shows how one family from Bangalore managed to secure multiple-entry visas without difficulty.
 
“We’re a family of four from Bangalore—two adults and two children—and we just had our Japan multiple-entry visas approved,” said the parent. “All four of us, including the kids, received three-year visas with 90-day validity. We honestly expected single-entry, so this came as a pleasant surprise.”
 
The family described how they booked their appointment two weeks in advance. The slot fell on a Tuesday, with passports dispatched five working days later and delivered by courier the following Thursday. “If you count weekends and a holiday, the whole process took ten calendar days, but in reality, just five working days,” they said.
 
Both adults had travelled to Japan once before, around ten years ago. One of them is self-employed, but instead of a company NOC, they submitted a covering letter explaining their freelance work. This, they said, caused no problems.
 
The paperwork, however, was extensive. The family submitted four application forms, covering letters, employer NOC for one parent, professional registration and contracts for the other, school letters for the children, along with bank statements, IT returns, salary slips, flight tickets, and hotel bookings. The total expense for visa fees and courier services came to ₹7,200.
 
On the day of their appointment, the family arrived for a 9:15 am slot and completed formalities by 9:45. “Payment was quick, but getting the acknowledgement stretched until 10:45. Most people were done in half an hour, so we just hit a delay,” they said. 
 
They specifically requested multiple-entry visas, citing past travel and existing visas. While a five-year approval would have been ideal, they described the three-year approval as “very good”. Their advice to others was clear: follow the checklist carefully and provide clear explanations, especially if self-employed.
 
“As a rule of thumb, apply at least two weeks in advance and expect processing to take up to two weeks. If you want more cushion, apply six to eight weeks before travel,” they said.
 
Why Japan feels cheaper now
 
One reason for the growing interest in Japan is the weak yen. The currency’s depreciation has made travel, shopping, and everyday expenses more affordable than in earlier years.
 
The Japanese government has set a target of welcoming 60 million visitors annually by 2030. To meet this, it is pushing to make national parks more attractive and to build interest in sports tourism. Reflecting this push, ANA Holdings has announced new European routes from Haneda Airport this winter, including services to Milan, Stockholm, and Istanbul. 
 
Eligibility for Indian applicants for Japan Visa
 
Multiple-entry visas  are open to Indian nationals with an ordinary machine-readable passport or e-passport that meets ICAO standards. Applicants fall into different categories:
 
• Individuals who have visited Japan twice or more in the last three years
• Those who visited once in the last three years and can show financial capacity
• Those who visited Japan and G7 countries (except Japan) in the last three years
• Individuals with sufficient financial capacity
• Spouses or children of financially eligible applicants
 
Documents required for Japan Visa
 
Depending on the category, applicants must submit:
 
• Application form with photo
• Valid passport (MRP or e-passport)
• Old passports showing visas and entry stamps
• Income tax returns, deposit balance, or other proof of funds
• Covering letters and NOC from employer, or professional records for freelancers
• Proof of kinship for spouses and children
• Flight tickets, hotel bookings, and a travel schedule 
 
Supporting documents such as property deeds, pension records, or investment proofs may also be accepted as evidence of financial standing.

Topics :JapanimmigrationBS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 18 2025 | 2:27 PM IST

