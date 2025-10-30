Home / Immigration / Bulgaria to open long-term visa centres for Indians in 6 cities from Nov 1

Bulgaria to open long-term visa centres for Indians in 6 cities from Nov 1

Indian citizens can apply for Bulgaria's long-term D visa at VFS Global centres in six cities, starting November 1, 2025

Bulgaria
Bulgaria flag | Photo credits: iStock
Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 1:55 PM IST
Starting November 1, 2025, Indian citizens applying for Bulgaria’s long-term visa (D visa) can submit their applications at the Bulgaria Visa Application Centre in New Delhi, managed by VFS Global. The initiative, launched by the Embassy of Bulgaria in New Delhi and VFS Global, expands access across six major cities - Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai, and New Delhi.
 
Appointment slots for centres outside the capital will open around mid-November, allowing applicants to complete the process closer to home. Applications can be booked at https://visa.vfsglobal.com/ind/en/bgr.
 
What does the new partnership mean for Indian applicants?
 
The new arrangement was formalised through an addendum signed on October 24, 2025, between Nikolay Yankov, Ambassador of Bulgaria to India, and Yummi Talwar, Chief Operating Officer – South Asia, VFS Global, at the Embassy of Bulgaria in New Delhi.
 
“The launch of Bulgaria’s long-term visa services across India marks an important step in strengthening the people-to-people and business ties between our two countries. This initiative will make the application process simpler and more accessible for Indian citizens planning to travel to Bulgaria for study, work, or family reasons, further deepening the connections between our nations,” said Yankov.
 
He added that VFS Global already manages Bulgaria’s short-term visa (C visa) services, and the expansion allows Indian applicants to access all visa categories through a single platform.
 
How will VFS Global support the process?
 
“Our long-standing association with the Government of Bulgaria since 2008 has been built on trust and service excellence. We are honoured to further strengthen our partnership by extending our support to long-term visa services in India. The introduction of these services through our centres across India will greatly enhance convenience for applicants, who can now complete the process closer to home,” said Talwar.
 
VFS Global will handle front-end administrative services including:
 
< Application submission
< Documentation and biometric enrolment
< Optional services such as Visa At Your Doorstep, Premium Lounge, Prime Time submission, Courier, SMS alerts, and Form Filling assistance
 
The company clarified that it does not take part in visa decision-making, which remains with the Embassy of Bulgaria under the Schengen coordination system.
 
Where can applicants find the centres?
 
Ahmedabad: Shree Balaji Agora Mall, Motera
Bengaluru: Gopalan Innovation Mall, J. P. Nagar
Chennai: Ramee Mall, Anna Salai, Teynampet
Kolkata: Rene Tower, Kasba
Mumbai: Trade Centre, Bandra Kurla Complex
New Delhi: Baba Kharak Singh Marg, Connaught Place

Topics :immigrationBS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 1:55 PM IST

