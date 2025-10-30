Canada Express Entry: 1,000 immigrants get permanent residency invitations

Canada on Tuesday issued 1,000 invitations to apply for permanent residency in its latest Express Entry draw targeting skilled workers who already live and work in the country.

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) focused once again on the Canadian Experience Class (CEC), a route popular among temporary workers and international graduates with Canadian work experience.

The Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) score came down by one point from the previous CEC draw on October 1, 2025. Candidates with a minimum score of 533 received invitations.

Canadian Experience Class draw details

Programme: Canadian Experience Class

Invitations issued: 1,000

Minimum CRS score: 533

Rank required: 1,000 or above IRCC has now invited exactly 1,000 applicants in four consecutive CEC draws held since August 2025. During the same period, the cutoff score has stayed within a narrow band of 533 to 534. What happens next for invited applicants ALSO READ: Canada sees nearly 60% drop in international student arrivals in 2025 Candidates who received an invitation on October 28, 2025 have 60 days to submit their permanent residence application to IRCC. Those approved will transition into Canada’s next group of permanent residents through one of the country’s most direct pathways. Who qualifies for the Canadian Experience Class • At least one year of full-time skilled work experience in Canada within the last three years