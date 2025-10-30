Florida Governor directs state universities not to use H-1B visas

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Wednesday (local time) directed state universities to curb what he called “H-1B visa abuse” in higher education.

“Universities across the country are importing foreign workers on H-1B visas instead of hiring qualified Americans who are available to do the job,” DeSantis said. “We will not tolerate H-1B abuse in Florida institutions. That’s why I have directed the Florida Board of Governors to end this practice.”

'Give priority to American workers'

ALSO READ: H-1B workers, foreign students now need a US bank account to pay USCIS fees Citing examples of professionals in the US on H-1B visas from countries including China, Spain, Albania, and the United Kingdom, DeSantis questioned the need for foreign hires in academic and research positions. He emphasised that H-1B visas are supposed to be used for hiring people with special skills, but many universities have been using them to fill jobs that qualified Americans could also do.

“Why do we need a public policy professor from China or a data analyst from abroad? Can we not produce such professionals in our own country?” he said. “We have hundreds of thousands of students in our state universities, why are we not preparing them for these roles? I don’t understand how this is ‘specialised knowledge’ that only someone from these countries can provide.” Florida has asked its universities to give priority to American graduates and make sure that taxpayer money supports the American workforce. The state said schools and companies should not rely on cheap foreign labour.

Florida cancels several DEI-linked grants Florida is also working with the Federal Department of Education, the State University System, and individual institutions to review and change certain grants linked to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI). More than $33 million worth of DEI-related grants have been repurposed or cancelled, he said. Increased crackdown on H-1B visas The move comes amid a broader crackdown on the use of H-1B visas, as authorities push for tighter rules, including the imposition of a one-time $100,000 fee, to protect domestic jobs and prevent visa misuse. While the US is becoming more restrictive, other countries, like China, have introduced a new K Visa to attract global talent, offering faster approvals and incentives for skilled professionals in science, technology, and innovation.