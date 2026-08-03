August immigration updates: Key changes Indian applicants should know

Indian professionals waiting for US green cards have received little relief this month, with the latest Visa Bulletin confirming that key employment-based categories remain heavily constrained.

While there are a handful of immigration developments in countries such as Australia and Canada, the United States continues to dominate the immigration landscape for Indian applicants in August 2026.

According to the US Department of State's August 2026 Visa Bulletin, the EB-2 category for India will remain unavailable for the rest of the financial year. This means no immigrant visas can be issued under the category until fresh annual quotas become available from October 1, 2026.

The update is significant because Indians account for the largest share of applicants waiting in the US employment-based green card backlog, with many highly skilled professionals spending years in the queue. EB-2 unavailable, EB-1 could also face restrictions The August Visa Bulletin offers little comfort for employment-based applicants. The EB-2 category for India remains unavailable until the new financial year (for US) begins in October. Meanwhile, the EB-1 category retains a Final Action Date of October 15, 2022, but the US Department of State has warned that continued high demand could force the category to become unavailable before the end of the financial year if India's annual allocation is exhausted.

The EB-3 category remains unchanged with a Final Action Date of January 1, 2014, while the EB-5 Unreserved category for India also remains unavailable until October. The US Department of State has attributed these restrictions to annual visa quotas and per-country limits, which continue to leave demand from Indian applicants well above the number of visas available. What does 'unavailable' mean? When a visa category is marked as "Unavailable", it means all immigrant visas allocated for that category have been issued for the financial year. Even applicants with approved immigrant petitions cannot receive a green card until fresh visa numbers become available or the Visa Bulletin changes. For many Indians with pending adjustment of status applications, the designation means further delays before their cases can move towards final approval.

Family-sponsored categories offer some relief The picture is relatively better for certain family-sponsored categories. The F2A category, which covers spouses and unmarried minor children of US permanent residents, has moved forward significantly in the latest bulletin, advancing by nearly 19 months, according to analyses of the bulletin. There has also been modest forward movement in the F1 category for unmarried adult sons and daughters of US citizens, offering some relief to families waiting for immigrant visas. Other US immigration changes remain on the radar Apart from the Visa Bulletin, several policy proposals continue to be watched closely by Indian applicants.

Proposed changes to H-1B regulations, including stricter eligibility norms and higher prevailing wage requirements, remain under discussion and could affect future hiring of foreign professionals if implemented. Similarly, changes relating to the F-1 student "Duration of Status" framework are expected to come into effect around mid-September, affecting both new and continuing international students. Beyond the US, limited changes this month While the US has seen the most significant immigration developments in August, there have been relatively few fresh policy announcements from other countries popular with Indian migrants. In Canada, there are no major new immigration rules specifically introduced this month. However, measures announced earlier in 2026 that tightened pathways for international students and permanent residence applicants continue to remain in force. Provincial Nominee Programme (PNP) invitations are also continuing.

In Australia, a recent processing update remains in focus. Ministerial Direction 119, introduced at the end of July, gives greater priority to selected skilled occupations and eligible onshore applicants, which could influence visa processing timelines for future applicants. The United Kingdom has not announced any major immigration changes specifically for August. However, earlier reforms, including higher salary thresholds for skilled worker visas and longer settlement pathways in some cases, continue to apply. Elsewhere in Europe, Germany continues to attract skilled professionals through the EU Blue Card system, while the European Union is expected to introduce the ETIAS travel authorisation system later in 2026.

In the UAE, existing visa-on-arrival provisions for eligible Indian passport holders under specified conditions remain unchanged, with no major policy announcements this month. What should applicants do? Immigration experts generally advise applicants to monitor official announcements closely, particularly towards the end of the US financial year when annual visa allocations are close to being exhausted. Those with current priority dates should regularly check updates from the US Department of State and US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS). Applicants facing prolonged waits may also consider exploring alternative immigration pathways, where appropriate and based on their individual eligibility.