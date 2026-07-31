Indian national gets jail term for a day, deported in US U Visa fraud case

An Indian man has been sentenced to one day in prison, fined $1,000 and ordered to be deported from the United States after pleading guilty to participating in a visa fraud conspiracy that allegedly used staged armed robberies to obtain immigration benefits.

The case has drawn attention to the US U Visa programme, a humanitarian immigration route meant for genuine victims of serious crimes. Authorities alleged that the accused and others attempted to exploit the programme by staging fake robberies and falsely portraying store employees as crime victims.

What happened?

According to PTI, Mitul Patel, 40, of Worcester, Massachusetts, pleaded guilty to participating in a conspiracy that organised staged armed robberies at convenience stores and fast-food outlets. The objective, prosecutors alleged, was to allow store clerks to falsely claim they had been victims of violent crimes and become eligible to apply for U non-immigrant status, commonly known as the U Visa.

The US Department of Justice said Patel participated as a supposed victim in one such staged robbery at a convenience store in Worcester in October 2023. He pleaded guilty in June 2026 and was sentenced by a US District Court in Boston on July 29. Along with the prison term and fine, the court ordered his removal from the United States. According to the charging documents cited by the Department of Justice, the conspiracy began in March 2023 and involved at least six staged robberies at convenience stores, liquor shops and fast-food restaurants in Massachusetts and other locations.

Investigators alleged that during the fake robberies, an individual posing as the robber threatened store clerks with what appeared to be a firearm before taking cash from the register and fleeing. The incidents were recorded on surveillance cameras, after which the clerks reportedly waited several minutes before contacting police to make the robberies appear genuine. ALSO READ: Trump's proposed $100,000 OPT fee and what it means for Indian students PTI reported that the alleged organiser, Rambhai Patel, along with the man who acted as the robber and the getaway driver, had already been convicted in May 2025. What is a U Visa? The U Visa is a special non-immigrant visa available to certain victims of serious crimes committed in the United States.

According to the US Department of Justice, the visa is intended for individuals who: Have suffered substantial physical or mental abuse because of a qualifying crime; Possess credible information about the criminal activity; and Have been helpful, are being helpful or are likely to be helpful to law enforcement authorities investigating or prosecuting the offence. The programme was introduced to encourage victims of crime to cooperate with law enforcement without fear of immigration consequences. Why is this case important? The case highlights the severe consequences of attempting to misuse US immigration programmes. According to the Department of Justice, investigators alleged that participants paid the organiser to include them in the scheme, while store owners were allegedly compensated for allowing their premises to be used for the staged robberies. The fake incidents were designed to generate police reports and surveillance footage that could support fraudulent U Visa applications.

The investigation involved the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and several state and local law enforcement agencies, the Department of Justice said. What does it mean for Indian immigrants? The case does not change the eligibility rules for genuine U Visa applicants. The programme continues to provide protection to victims of qualifying crimes who meet the legal requirements. However, the conviction underscores that US authorities actively investigate suspected immigration fraud and can pursue criminal prosecution where they believe immigration benefits have been sought through fabricated evidence or false statements.